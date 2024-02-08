Modern Stars Slammed for Avoiding Slam Dunk Contest by Shaquille O’Neal and Another NBA Legend; Details Inside

Shaquille O'Neal and Julius Erving didn’t hold back their views about the dunk contest in today’s NBA. The duo made comments about how the players are staying away from the competition.

The Big Podcast had two of the best dunkers of all time together and asked them about the stars of the generation in the slam dunk competition. Julius Dr. J Erving and O'Neal talked about how the stars of this generation were "afraid of competition."

What did Shaquille O’Neal say?

O'Neal stated, "They're scared of competition. Unfortunately, our biggest stars are frightened of competition."

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is thinking about taking part in the dunk competition this year, according to Shams Charania.

Since 2018, no NBA All-Star has competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

According to O'Neal, current players disrespect the greats of the past by refusing to participate in competition.

O’Neal added: "This man (Dr. J) is the reason I started watching dunk contests. Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins took over after he left. Then Vince Carter happened."

He added, "What bothers me about that is that they don't show respect or homage.”

O’Neal asked the players to show them courtesy.

Even though O'Neal was one of the most dominant big men of his time and a fierce posterizer, he never took part in a dunk competition.

What did Julius Erving say?

NBA legend Julius Erving discussed why the best players in the league today are so hesitant to take part in the dunk contest and why it would be extremely problematic to replace it with a 1-on-1 competition.

"You won't get all the top players to be involved in it," stated Erving.

He added, "Many people refuse to participate because their egos will not permit it."

Erving continued, "Because it's all about the brand right now, you don't always get the best dunkers in the dunk contest. They wish to avoid taking any actions that could damage the brand."

Shaquille O'Neal once revealed his favorite dunkers

Shaquille O'Neal was asked in an early Open Court episode who he thought was the best contest dunker of all time.

O'Neal named Vince Carter as the best dunker in the slam dunk contest.

O'Neal declared, "Vince Carter in the dunk contest. Tracy McGrady in the game.”

Shaq, meanwhile, also mentioned Dr. J, his childhood idol, as the greatest in-game dunker.

He declared, "I'm going to go with Dr. J.; he's the one who made it cool for all the guys you mentioned."

O'Neal discussed his decision to go with Dr. J in a different interview.

"'Dr. J' is the greatest ever, in my opinion," O'Neal declared on the Drink Champs podcast.

He continued, "Because he was the one who initiated it, followed by Magic and Mike. Thus, I believe that we should divide up our discussions into eras."

