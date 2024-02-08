Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James Weighs In on Soccer GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

It’s a saying that ‘Greatness recognizes greatness’ and it’s true. LeBron James is one of those characters who always expresses his thoughts for the players in the game of basketball as well as the other sports he takes a keen interest in.

In a recent interview, he expressed his views on Lionel Messi’s move to the USA to play in the MLS.

According to GOAL, LeBron James commented on Lionel Messi's impact in Major League Soccer (MLS), calling the Argentine's move a "game-changer" for the USA.

James has been a fan of the Argentinian ever since he joined Inter Miami, calling the legendary player the unquestionable "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) in football.

Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

The GOAT comment from James also ended any further questions down the line from him regarding who he will choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Who is the greatest between Ronaldo and Messi is a question that is asked frequently from the superstars of football and other sports by journalists.

Everyone has a say on it, and it looks like King James was quick to pick his side in the rivalry.

The Portuguese and the Argentinian have maintained a healthy relationship on the pitch ever since their days in La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Ballon d’Or trophies whereas Lionel Messi has won 8.

LeBron James, who is well-known for his commitment to a variety of sports, thinks that Messi's impact will encourage younger fans to take up football.

He expressed the deepest respect and admiration for Messi's unmatched talent, work ethic, and dedication.

James’s admiration for Messi

James watched Messi's League Cup debut for Miami against Cruz Azul last July. The Argentinian legend didn’t disappoint the crowd or the NBA legend in attendance.

The former Barcelona superstar scored an incredible free kick that sealed a memorable victory for the Herons.

The legendary basketball player showed his admiration for the record Ballon d'Or winner after the game and gave Messi a warm welcome to the United States.

During an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James underlined how Messi's presence in the MLS has had a revolutionary effect.

"Seeing Messi, the soccer GOAT, honor the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us," the speaker said. His arrival inspires a new generation of football fans in our nation and elevates the league.

Criticism for Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the best to play the game of football. However, the current world champion came under criticism from the fans in Asia.

The criticism came after Messi wasn’t involved in the game for Inter Miami against Hong Kong.

This decision made the fans very angry as they paid a lot of money to watch their favourite star in action.

However, Messi made it clear later that an injury kept him from playing.

Messi is back to full fitness now and made an appearance against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.

After having a long preseason tour in Asia, Messi, and Inter Miami will play their 2024 MLS season opener against Real Salt Lake on 24th February.

This comes after another friendly against Messi's first club, Newell's Old Boys, on their return to the United States.

