Andy Reid Gets NFL’s Biggest Head Coach Contract Amidst Retirement Rumors; Exploring Details
Andy Reid recently signed the most lucrative contract of his career, solidifying his position as the highest-paid head coach in the NFL. This new deal came as a surprise to many, especially considering rumors of his retirement.
The head coach of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs just signed a contract extension. Andy Reid, the head coach, is now among the highest-paid coaches in the league thanks to this new deal. It's quite interesting that the contract was finalized right when there were talks of Reid possibly retiring from the game.
Andy Reid’s New Contract That Made Him Highest Paid NFL Coach
Andy Reid, the head coach of the Chiefs, has secured a solid future with the team after leading them to their third Super Bowl victory. It has been reported that he recently inked a contract extension that will keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs until the end of the 2029 NFL season.
The details around Andy Reid's new contract are yet to go public. But despite that, according to Tom Pelissero from NFL Network, the new contract makes Andy Reid the highest-paid coach in the league. Earlier, it was former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick who occupied that status.
Also Read: Ex-NFL Head Coach REVEALS Andy Reid's Retirement Plans And It Has Everything to do With Patrick Mahomes
Interestingly, the news came just when there were rumors of the head coach leaving the team post the Super Bowl win. Andy Reid has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 and has won 3 Super Bowls so far. Fans thought that after the Super Bowl LVIII win it was the perfect time for Reid to take an exit.
But he's in the league till 2028. In fact, his retirement is directly linked with the retirement of Patrick Mahomes. Former NFL head coach Mike Smith recently revealed that Reid is most likely to consider retiring when his star quarterback considers the same.
Also Read: Tom Brady Wears $57,000 Watch as NFL Legend Enjoys Real Madrid vs Barcelona; Everything on the Timepiece
"I don't know how much longer he's going to go but I don't anticipate him stepping out before Mahomes does," Mike had said via betWayInsider. But as far as retirement goes, Reid might consider it early as well. Health and age are important factors. Considering that, how long do you think the Chiefs head coach will remain in the league?