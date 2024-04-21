Anthony Edwards' Alleged Leaked Audio Trash-Talking Kevin Durant Goes Viral After Wolves Dominate Suns In Game 1

Anthony Edwards is not far from becoming the face of the NBA and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is making sure of that with his performance. However, he is not just doing it by scoring or defending, but also with trash-talking and it was on display against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in game one. The Wolves star has talked about how he idolizes Kevin Durant but that didn’t stop him from trash-talking him on the court as the home team blew out the Suns.

What did Anthony Edwards say to Kevin Durant?

"What the f*ck did I tell you, old a** n****?" Then, after Booker drew a foul, you can hear Edwards saying: "You called that weak a** sh*t?"

With less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, the cameras captured a gleeful Edwards walking backward while taunting Durant and staring him in the eye. With a deficit of 86-70 and a reputation for being a trash talker from 16 NBA seasons, Durant simply smiled.

Anthony Edwards erupted against the Phoenix Suns

The young Minnesota Timberwolves guard is often compared to Michael Jordan, and he justifies the comparison with his performances. Against the Phoenix Suns, Edwards was on fire as he scored 33 points, collected nine rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Edwards and Minnesota brought energy and intensity on Saturday and the Suns had no answers for that. The Wolves are looking to make a deep playoff run and if they can keep their players fit, it will be difficult to stop them.

