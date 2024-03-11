Antonio Brown Refuses to Apologize for Trolling Tom Brady for ‘Sleeping With His Wife’ Remark; Deets Inside

In a candid revelation, Antonio Brown, the former NFL star, openly discussed his past actions of trolling Tom Brady, when he used a 'Sleeping With His Wife' remark, among other provocative jabs.

Antonio Brown on trolling Tom Brady

Antonio Brown's tenure in the NFL was as marked by his on-field brilliance as by the controversies surrounding him. His latest comments on his relationship with Tom Brady, once a teammate, underscore a bitter disconnect.

Brown detailed how he resorted to trolling Brady, leveraging a book titled 'Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore' and sharing private text messages where Brady labeled him as 'selfish' and 'immature' with VLADTV.

Brown responded to questions regarding his trolling behavior and using Tom Brady's ex-wife's picture, admitting, "Yeah, I was a little troll, I think. I turned into a troll, I think."

When asked about his current connection with Tom Brady, Brown mentioned, "Yeah. No, we used to talk to a mutual friend, Jeff Sofra. We haven't talked in a while. I'm sure he was a little upset. You know, I used his wife's picture for some entertainment and some, like you said, you know. I didn't always do the right thing as a man when I felt emotional, especially the way they left me. I did a little bit of immaturity with it, getting back in regards to trying to make him feel how I felt. You know what I mean? But I'm a man. I admit it."

When questioned about apologizing for using Brady's ex-wife's picture, Brown expressed, "Not really. I mean, yeah. I mean, I'm not. I mean, I did it. So, it's like, it's hard to do something and say you apologize. It's hard to apologize. You know what I'm saying? But I just feel like it was immature because it was a human, immature thing, you know, I felt. I mean, they jacked my back. I mean, it's hard to apologize. You know what I'm saying? But I just feel like it was immature because it was a human, immature thing. I mean, they jacked my baby mama every time, so it's like, yo, it is what it is. It was entertainment. You know what I'm saying? It wasn't like it was, you know what I'm saying? It was just natural humanity, you know? People make you feel bad. You did the right things. You try to make them feel bad back. You know what I'm saying? But I could admit it. It was like some petty shit."

Brown did not offer a straightforward apology, stating that it's challenging to apologize for actions one has taken. He acknowledged the immaturity of his behavior, attributing it to human nature and retaliation for perceived wrongs done to him, particularly regarding his personal relationships. He viewed the incident as petty and entertainment-driven rather than a malicious act.

The relationship between Brown and Brady has been fraught with tension, further exacerbated by Brown's public disclosures and taunts. His discussions have ranged from issues of friendship and professionalism to controversial remarks about Brady's capabilities and team dynamics. Brown's pointed comments about Brady needing the support of his team to succeed, and questions regarding the fairness of his own contract compared to Rob Gronkowski's.

