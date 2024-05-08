Vampire Dormitory Episode 6: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

With Ruka discovering Mito in Ren’s room, fans fervently await Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 with more on the trio’s dynamics. The episode is sure to have a deeper exploration of their individual backgrounds and the bonds that tie them together in the supernatural world they inhabit, so don’t miss it and keep reading to find out the release date and more!

Vampire Dormitory Episode 6: Release date and streaming details

Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 is set to premiere on May 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This will be the official airing time on Japanese TV channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. However, viewers should note that airing times may vary depending on different time zones.

For international audiences eager to catch the latest episode, Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 and the entire anime series will be available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. As of now, no other streaming service has announced the airing of Vampire Dormitory.

Expected plot of Vampire Dormitory Episode 6

In the upcoming Vampire Dormitory Episode 6, an argument is likely to arise following the unexpected encounter between Ruka and Ren. With Ruka's departure leaving Mito feeling abandoned and uncertain of his intentions, fans can expect Mito to find herself being drawn closer to Ren as she seeks understanding and companionship in the unfamiliar world of vampires and humans.

As Ruka grapples with his feelings of betrayal and confusion, viewers may see him wrestling with the decision of whether to confront Mito and Ren or to distance himself further from the situation. Meanwhile, Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 explains the powers and abilities of Ren, with more about his history as a dhampir.

Vampire Dormitory Episode 5 recap

Vampire Dormitory Episode 5 is titled The Pretty Boy Runs Away From Home and picks up where the previous one left off. Mito finds herself in a rather awkward situation after witnessing a girl confess her love to Ruka. Encouraged by Mito's words, the girl gathers her courage and confesses to Ruka directly. Meanwhile, Mito encounters Ren, whose behavior seems peculiar. He briefly attempts to attack her but stops himself just in time, leaving Mito puzzled by his actions.

Returning to the dormitory, Mito finds Ruka engrossed in his usual gaming pastime. She confronts him about the confession incident, expressing her frustration with his seemingly careless attitude towards others' feelings. Accusing him of using people merely as a source of blood, Mito's outburst leads to a tense confrontation between the two. Ruka, in an attempt to reason with Mito, inadvertently pushes her down, further escalating the situation.

Feeling hurt and misunderstood, Mito leaves the room and decides to wander the streets alone. Her solitary adventure takes a dangerous turn when she inadvertently bumps into a pair of delinquents. She attempts to apologize and escape, but the delinquents recognize Mito's feminine features beneath her male attire and try to take advantage of her in Vampire Dormitory Episode 5.

As Mito finds herself in distress, help arrives unexpectedly in the form of Ren, who intervenes and rescues her from the dire situation. Taking her back to the dormitory, Ren offers Mito a place to stay for the night. Here, he reveals his identity as a dhampir — a hybrid of human and vampire. Mito, feeling a sense of kinship with Ren due to their shared experiences of abandonment, accepts his offer and spends the night in his room.

The two share the bed till the following morning. However, Mito’s absence doesn't go unnoticed, as Ruka discovers Mito with Ren the following morning in Vampire Dormitory Episode 5.

For more on Ruka and Mito’s sanguine love story in Vampire Dormitory, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

