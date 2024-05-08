Fans Believe Paedophile Caught Meeting 15-Year-Old by Bradley Martyn Is Allegedly Michael Jordan’s Space Jam Producer

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) has made fans believe that paedophile caught meeting 15-Year-Old is allegedly space jam producer that had Michael Jordan as its cast member as well.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on May 08, 2024
Twitter
Herschel Weingrod

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to pedophilia.

Something is fundamentally wrong in Hollywood as the constant cases of abuse of pedophilia keep showing up on various platforms. The alleged recent controversy involves the Space Jam producer. Space Jam is the same movie that had Michael Jordan.

The renowned Space Jam film, which starred Michael Jordan in 1996, had its producer and writer caught on camera attempting to "meet a minor." The Space Jam screenwriter Herschel Weingrod is exposed by live streamers Vitaly and Martin for attempting to meet up with a minor. Weingrod is also the author of Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and Trading Places.

Michael Jordan in Space Jam

What Did Weingrod Say in the Video?

Weingrod states in the video that the woman he met on a dating app was "23 years old." He later acknowledges, though, that he was aware the girl was only fifteen years old. Weingrod is seventy-six.

Weingrod makes some of the most damning statements, one of which is that "it's not against the law to have pizza with a 15-year-old." After that, he says, "They have been talking and flirting." This is more than just a bad look for Weingrod; we'll have to wait and see where this one goes.

How did fans react?




Herschel Weingrod's video hasn't been covered by the mainstream media till now and even without that, the video has amassed over 8 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

