EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha reveals if she spoke to Ranveer Singh to understand SLB's filmmaking; 'He brought out the best in me'

Ranveer Singh proved his acting prowess in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies - Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Padmaavat. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha who was recently seen in SLB's Heeramandi, shared what Ranveer told her about the director's filmmaking process before the series shooting.

In the interview, Sonakshi praised Bhansali and said that he challenged her in ways that she didn't know she could be challenged as an actor.

Sonakshi Sinha says Ranveer Singh always speaks fondly of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha was asked whether she spoke to Ranveer Singh to understand Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking before shooting Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar or not.

The actress said, "I didn't actually speak to him (Ranveer) but I've seen a lot of his interviews and stuff and every time I've met with him, he's always spoken about him so fondly and he kept telling me that 'I'm so happy you are working with Sanjay Sir. You see what he does, Sona tu dekh Sir kya karenge tere sath' (mimicking)."

Praising Bhansali. Sonakshi agreed with Ranveer Singh and said, "And I think he was right because Sanjay Sir really truly did push me to my limits, he challenged me in ways that I didn't know I could be challenged as an actor and that's how I think he brought out the best in me and I'm feeling that right now all the love that has been coming in for Heeramandi, for Fareedan, I'm so grateful to him for imagining me in a role that nobody could have ever imagined me in."

Sonakshi Sinha on collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 12 years

Sonakshi Sinha collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in 2012 with Rowdy Rathore. SLB produced the film, which had Akshay Kumar in the title role and was directed by Prabhudheva. Now, 12 years after RR, both Sonakshi and SLB have come together for Heeramandi.

Speaking about collaborating with the filmmaker, she said, "Just the fact that it came from Sanjay sir, and I love his work. He has been very fond of me since I worked with him in Rowdy Rathore. He was the producer. Since then, he's extremely fond of me, and we have been trying to do something together."

Meanwhile, Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

