Andrew Tate Threatens Woman Accusing Him of Physical Abuse: Details Inside

Andrew Tate is a controversial social media influencer and former kickboxing champion; he is best known for expressing his controversial views about the government, women, how a man should live his life, and more.

Cobra Tate is banned from almost every social media platform. He was unbanned from Twitter when Elon Musk acquired the platform and rebranded it to X.

Andrew Tate often trolls his critics and haters on X; recently, he jokingly threatened a Twitter user who called him out for abusing women.

A Twitter user, Sarah Grimes, said, "You are still a woman beater."

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate quoted the tweet and mockingly threatened the user, saying, "That's right b*tch, so watch out."

Andrew Tate participated in Big Brother UK season 17; the former kickboxing champion was kicked out of the show. The show's producers revealed they kicked out the self-proclaimed "Top G" because, according to them, he assaulted a fellow female contestant.

However, Tate and the contestant in question later stated that they both engaged in consensual foreplay, and Cobra Tate wasn't assaulting the woman contestant.

Andrew Tate Kickboxing Record

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)