Bollywood Newswrap, May 8: Deepika Padukone celebrates 9 years of Piku; Priyanka Chopra shares Malti's glimpses as she wraps up Heads of State

As the eighth day of May 2024 nears an end, we revisit the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day. In case you missed any important updates, then Pinkvilla is here to save you with all the 'Hot' news that took place today.

From Deepika Padukone celebrating 9 years of Piku to Priyanka Chopra sharing glimpses of Malti from the sets of Heads of State as she wrapped up the shoot, several news pieces made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 8, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone celebrates 9 years of Piku with BTS pic

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan starrer Piku completed 9 years of release today, May 8. To celebrate the film's milestone, Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring herself, Big B, and the late actor discussing between the shots.

Deepika captioned her post, "He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…”

2. Priyanka Chopra wraps up Heads of State shoot

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a wrap-up reel post for her movie Heads of State. The video was a compilation of her experience on the sets and some special moments with her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

3. Sonakshi Sinha reveals if he spoke to Ranveer Singh to understand Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha was asked whether she spoke to Ranveer Singh to understand Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmmaking before shooting Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar or not.

The actress said, "I didn't actually speak to him (Ranveer), but I've seen a lot of his interviews and stuff and every time I've met with him, he's always spoken about him so fondly, and he kept telling me that 'I'm so happy you are working with Sanjay Sir. You see what he does, Sona tu dekh Sir kya karenge tere sath' (mimicking)."

4. Abhishek Bachchan starrer depicting father-daughter story will release in November

As per a report from PTI, Shoojit Sircar announced the release date of his next project starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film will hit the theaters on November 15, 2024. The upcoming movie is going to portray the relationship of a father and a daughter like Piku.

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport

The soon-to-be parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the couple seemed to be making their way towards their parked car.

