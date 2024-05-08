Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha shares how she became 'unabashed, unapologetic, self-obsessed' Fareedan; PICS

Sonakshi Sinha's portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has captured hearts. Sinha impressively essays the dual roles of Fareedan and her mother, Rehana. Recently, she shared glimpses of her transformation process, revealing pictures from her look test for both characters.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from her look test for the series Heeramandi for her character Fareedan.

Alongside a series of lovely photos, Sinha wrote, "The day I became Fareedan. Fareedan ke aane se rishte nahi… kahaniyaa banti hai! Yeh hai Fareedan ke look test ki kahaani… I thought I was going to have long flowy locks that would sway in slow motion every time I entered the frame, like every Bhansali heroine.. Instead, Sanjay sir said isko curly bob cut de do… Fareedan is ahead of her time, a modern figure in every way in the world of Heeramandi. Unabashed, unapologetic, self-obsessed and completely her own person. This was the day I became her."

In an earlier post, while sharing the look test pictures for the character Rehana, Sonakshi wrote, "Rehana aapa. AAPA NAHI… HUZOOR!!! Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all… Rehana. Since I was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different… so I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than fareedans and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles… green lenses too! Full props to my amazing team for bringing out this transformation."

About Heeramandi

Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

