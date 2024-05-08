Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Bhaje Vaayu Vegam gets a RELEASE date
UV Creations has posted a tweet confirming the release date of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, which features Kartikeya Gummakonda as the lead.
Kartikeya Gummakonda has been struggling for some time to gain the top position among the superstars of the Telugu film industry. While his last few films have not received feedback as expected, he is still working to offer the best to the public.
Meanwhile, the actor is all set to return with his new film, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The makers have recently confirmed the release date of the film. The news comes after the producers revealed a teaser back on April 20, 2024.
Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is arriving on the big screen this month
The pitch is ready for the Final Showdown 🏏#BhajeVaayuVegam hitting theatres Worldwide on May 31st 🎯— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 8, 2024
Get ready for a CRAZY RIDE 🚘🏁#BVVonMay31st 💥@ActorKartikeya @Ishmenon @RAAHULTYSON @Dir_Prashant @ajayrajup @RDRajasekar @radhanmusic #Kapil @ramjowrites @vishwa_raghu pic.twitter.com/mX329xWzur
Fans of Kartikeya Gummakonda are eagerly waiting to witness the actor in a different form in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. UV Concepts, the film’s production banner, disclosed the release date through the official page on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, May 8.
They added a poster of the film and wrote: “The pitch is ready for the Final Showdown. #BhajeVaayuVegam hitting theatres Worldwide on May 31st. Get ready for a CRAZY RIDE.”
Get ready to groove to the foot-tapping chartbuster from #BhajeVaayuVegam 🔥#SetAyyindhe Lyrical Video Out Tomorrow at 9:09 AM 🎶🥁— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 8, 2024
A @radhanmusic musical, @ranjithkg Vocals & 'Saraswathi Putra' @ramjowrites lyrical 🎺@ActorKartikeya @Ishmenon @RAAHULTYSON @Dir_Prashant pic.twitter.com/nU0MNsxXom
UV Creations teased the announcement with another post on the same day. Another post revealed that a lyrical video for the song, Set Ayyindhe, would be released on May 9 at 9:09 a.m. A glimpse of the song was also added, where Gummakonda can be spotted dancing in a colorful background.
About Bhaje Vaayu Vegam
The action drama is helmed by Prashanth Reddy, who also penned the screenplay. Radhan has composed the tunes for the soundtrack, and RD Rajasekar is handling the cinematography. Apart from Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam has a lineup of some talented cast members such as Iswarya Menon, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Dayakiran, Sarath Lohitswa, and Tanikella Bharani.
The teaser, which came out last month, conveyed about a criminal who has been involved in a drug case alongside a police officer’s murder. This is followed by a voiceover by Gummakonda, who says that everyone has a person for whom they would cross any limit and that his father holds that position in his life.
Kartikeya was last seen in Bedurulanka 2012, which was released on August 25, 2023. It featured Neha Shetty playing the female lead.
