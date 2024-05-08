Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Bhaje Vaayu Vegam gets a RELEASE date

Kartikeya Gummakonda has been struggling for some time to gain the top position among the superstars of the Telugu film industry. While his last few films have not received feedback as expected, he is still working to offer the best to the public.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to return with his new film, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The makers have recently confirmed the release date of the film. The news comes after the producers revealed a teaser back on April 20, 2024.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is arriving on the big screen this month

Fans of Kartikeya Gummakonda are eagerly waiting to witness the actor in a different form in Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. UV Concepts, the film’s production banner, disclosed the release date through the official page on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, May 8.

They added a poster of the film and wrote: “The pitch is ready for the Final Showdown. #BhajeVaayuVegam hitting theatres Worldwide on May 31st. Get ready for a CRAZY RIDE.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

UV Creations teased the announcement with another post on the same day. Another post revealed that a lyrical video for the song, Set Ayyindhe, would be released on May 9 at 9:09 a.m. A glimpse of the song was also added, where Gummakonda can be spotted dancing in a colorful background.

About Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

The action drama is helmed by Prashanth Reddy, who also penned the screenplay. Radhan has composed the tunes for the soundtrack, and RD Rajasekar is handling the cinematography. Apart from Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam has a lineup of some talented cast members such as Iswarya Menon, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Dayakiran, Sarath Lohitswa, and Tanikella Bharani.

The teaser, which came out last month, conveyed about a criminal who has been involved in a drug case alongside a police officer’s murder. This is followed by a voiceover by Gummakonda, who says that everyone has a person for whom they would cross any limit and that his father holds that position in his life.

Kartikeya was last seen in Bedurulanka 2012, which was released on August 25, 2023. It featured Neha Shetty playing the female lead.

ALSO READ: Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Teaser OUT: Kartikeya-Ishwarya Menon starrer promises edge-of-seat thrill