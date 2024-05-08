Travis Kelce Reacts to Tom Brady’s Joke About the Chiefs TE's Relationship With Taylor Swift

Tom Brady’s ex-teammates and friends roasted him live on Sunday Night. Netflix released the special featuring NFL GOAT as a part of the OTT’s joke fest. As soon as the show went live, celebrities and fans flooded the social media. Some praised the show and panel for the hilarious takes and others criticized it for its brutality.

The jokes were not restricted to only the people in attendance. Shots were fired at former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez, Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen too. Among the criticisms surrounding these personalities, the three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce was rolling over after hearing Brady’s jokes about Kelce’s team and girlfriend.

Kelce Impressed by Brady’s Humor

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce Brother, Travis Kelce shared his reaction to Brady’s roast show. It started when a fan asked if the Kelce Brother would be okay with getting roasted like this. Kelce responded that he would love to get ripped by Kevin Hart who hosted the show.

Kelce expressed his admiration for panel members and Tom Brady for cutting it loose. Everyone was going for each other's necks and were still having fun, he said. Kelce then directed his words toward the subject of the roast, Tom Brady, appreciating him for being a sport while taking aggressive takes. He added that even though he followed the show in bits and pieces, he was in tears the whole day.

Brady Jokes about Chiefs and Taylor Swift

Tom Brady took the stage and gave it back to everybody who roasted him. Later on, he turned everybody’s attention to the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. In one of the funniest trolls of the night referring to Swifties, Brady said that the Chiefs’ stadium is the loudest because they have 14-year-old girls as their fans.

Brady took a look at Chiefs’ eras in honor of Tay Tay which was terrible for 50 years and good for five according to him. Travis Kelce might have showered love for the roast but his brother Jason Kelce was not a fan. He neither likes them nor understands why people do them.

