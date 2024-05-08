Fatima Sana Shaikh wishes Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on birthday with unseen PIC from her engagement bash

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, turned a year older on May 8, 2024. As the celebrity and entrepreneur celebrated her birthday, all her besties, including Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, took to social media to wish her well.

Read on to know who all wished Ira on her big day.

Fatima Sana Shaikh pens sweet birthday note for ‘beautiful girl’ Ira Khan

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in B-town, and so is his daughter Ira Khan. As the young lady turned a leaf in her life and celebrated her birthday on May 8, Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh showered hearts on her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhak Dhak actress shared an unseen picture from Ira’s engagement party hosted in Mumbai. In the image, the young star can be seen planting a warm kiss on the birthday girl’s cheeks on her big day. While Ira looked pretty in her red gown, Fatima wore a gold and ivory two-piece set for the bash.

Sharing the image, the Sam Bahadur actress wrote, "@khan.ira Happy birthday you beautiful girl" with multiple red-heart and love-struck emojis.

Take a look:

Katti Batti actress and Ira’s close friend Mithila Palkar didn’t forget to wish her bestie on her birthday. A while ago, she posted an adorable image with the birthday girl from her pre-wedding pajama party. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my cute cutlet! Here’s to always being in your corner. Squishy hugs and sloppy kisses to you.”

Ira’s cousin and actor Zayn Khan reposted a video of Ira in which she announced her new podcast. Congratulating her, she penned, “Congratulations and Happy birthday my Iru.”

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, Ira’s husband, Nupur Shikhare, also wished his wife on her birthday. Dropping a cute image from their pre-wedding ceremonies that happened earlier this year, the celebrity fitness coach penned, “Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so much.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak. She last shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur and is currently filming for Ul Jalool Ishq.

