Kate Beckinsale Turns ‘Oldman’ To Give A Message To Online Haters; Says, 'I Hope It Is Less Triggering'

Kate Beckinsale dressed as an old man to clap back at online haters. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video where she revealed having “severe anxiety” due to comments over her aging and being bullied. Beckinsale was unrecognizable in the video while sitting in a wheelchair with a cat on her hands. The 50-year-old’s recurring series of pictures in the costume also included fun banter for the fans.

The actress was dressed in a white suit, bow tie, and a wriggly bald face mask. In the caption, she wrote, “New deal. This is all you’re getting, Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara b-----s.”

Kate Beckinsale’s message to her bullies

The Underworld actress' costume was brought out again after Halloween 2023. Meanwhile, Beckinsale dressed up in unusual attire days after she called out the trolls online. In a lengthy caption, Kate shared that constant hammering and rude comments were taking a toll on her, and though she did not want the conversation to come up, the actress had to address it.

In her caption, she further wrote, “Every time I post anything—and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30—I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person.”

The Pearl Harbour star clarified that she did not have any surgery or use fillers, and yet she is constantly accused and gets hated on social media. Adding on the same line, the British native claimed, “I’m posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn’t going to stop.” She further added, “But I’m also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently, I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying.”

Kate Beckinsale at King’s Trust Gala

Beckinslate made an appearance at the King’s Trust Gala on May 2 amid her health scare. The event was inaugurated in New York, and the 50-year-old actress showed up in a white one-shoulder gown with frills and a clutch. The Click actress revealed to People Magazine that she had a tough year with an extended stay at the hospital and that her family was not keeping well either. Kate Beckinsale was seen on the red carpet for the first time since her appearance at the SAG AFTRA.

