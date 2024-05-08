When Michael Jordan Put His Iconic ‘The Shot’ on Craig Ehlo at Buzzer Before 20,273 Fans on This Day 35 Years Ago

Michael Jordan is by far one of the greatest basketball players the game has ever seen. From his fabulous fakes to his skyrocketing jumps, it all squares down to his unbelievable playmaking techniques.

It was May 7, of the year 1989, when MJ put an iconic 15-foot game-winning jump shot at the buzzer. He jumped over Craig Ehlo to secure the Bulls' 101-100 victory against the favored Cleveland Cavaliers in the deciding game of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

As the clock ticked down, the Cavaliers responded with a dramatic play, leading to a Craig Ehlo layup that brought them back in the lead by a single point with a mere three seconds remaining. The intensity of the game reached a fever pitch, with the Cleveland crowd erupting in anticipation of their team's victory.

However, in a heart-stopping turn of events, Jordan received the inbound pass and, with remarkable finesse, eluded his defender, Craig Ehlo, to execute a breathtaking double-pump jump shot.

Michael Jordan’s ‘The Shot’ Was Pure Brilliance

In addition, all the Cavs who got the best angles of ‘The Shot’ were left in utter disbelief along with the Coliseum crowd of 20,273. Jordan's performance not only silenced the home fans but also carried the Bulls into a best-of-seven semifinal series against the Knicks.

After facing disappointment from missed crucial free throws in the previous game, Jordan's game-winning shot was seen as a comeback counter.

His coach, Doug Collins, hailed the victory as one of the most gratifying coaching moments and highlighted the importance of Jordan's clutch performance.

Craig Ehlo, who found himself at the receiving end of Jordan's heroics, also admitted the haunting nature of the defeat, emphasizing the impact of that moment on both teams and the lasting legacy of Jordan's greatness on full display.

As per The Sun Times, Ehlo said, “ I’m trying to forget it. That’s something I guess I’ll be having a nightmare over all summer.”

Additionally, a former Bulls teammate of the legendary Michael Jordan, Ron Harper, vividly recalls the unforgettable shot that transpired during that iconic game.

Harper, who later joined the Bulls five years after this gripping encounter, reminisced on the momentous event with a mix of disbelief and candid humor. Taking back to the memory lane, Harper said,”I got MJ. So the coach calls me, ‘I’m gonna put Ehlo on MJ, and I’m like, yeah okay, whatever, f**k this bu**sh*t.”

