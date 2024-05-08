EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha to return as Rajjo Pandey opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 4? Here’s what the actress said

Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of her recently released series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show, helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, premiered on May 1, 2024, on Netflix.

It was in 2010 that Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg. She reprised her role as Rajjo Pandey in both the sequels. As per reports, there are speculations about a fourth installment of the movie, and now in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi offered some insights into it.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about Dabangg 4

When asked about being a Dabangg girl and her involvement in Dabangg 4 or any updates on shooting, Sonakshi Sinha said, "I haven't heard about it actually. I'm not even sure if they're working on it yet or not, I read some stuff. But, I think Arbaaz or Salman would be the right people to ask about it.”

Salman Khan on Dabangg 4

At the screening of Patna Shuklla, Salman Khan was questioned about the much-awaited Dabangg 4. Salman responded, "Bhot jald. Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

Back in 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Tigmanshu Dhulia is working on the script of Dabangg 4 for Salman Khan. According to sources, "Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and a narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey."

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The film is anticipated to hit theaters in Christmas 2024.

