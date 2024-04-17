Arman Tsarukyan Ranks Himself Above Islam Makhachev, Credits Khabib Nurmagomedov For UFC Champion’s Quick Rise

UFC lightweight standout Arman Tsarukyan believes he holds a superior position to UFC Lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, insinuating that Makhachev's success is attributed to Khabib Nurmagomedov's support.

By Nayan Kumawat
Updated on Apr 17, 2024  |  09:24 PM IST |  8.8K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan showcased his elite mixed martial arts skills and defeated former UFC champion Charles Oliveira in a three-round number-one contender fight. As a result, Tsarukyan has become the number one ranked UFC Lightweight fighter who will face Islam Makhachev after Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview with Sports Express, Tsarukyan boldly placed himself above the current UFC Lightweight champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev. He claimed that Makhachev's success is largely due to the support of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tsarukyan stated, "My opposition is better than Islam's. Look, who did Islam beat from the top 15 to fight for the title? Bobby Green wasn't even in the top 15. He beat Hooker in the top 15, and Drew Dober was never even in the top 10. We must not forget who is behind Islam and who is behind me. If Khabib had pushed me, I would have fought for the title after beating Beneil Dariush."

Tsarukyan's manager revealed that the UFC offered them a fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. However, they declined the offer because it was too soon for Tsarukyan to return to the octagon following his battle against Charles Oliveira.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Jorge Masvidal Demands Drug Testing for Conor McGregor Ahead of Michael Chandler Fight
sports
Jorge Masvidal Demands Drug Testing for Conor McGregor Ahead of Michael Chandler Fight
Fans Predict Fantasy Fight Between Alex Pereira and Andrew Tate
sports
Fans Predict Fantasy Fight Between Alex Pereira and Andrew Tate

During an appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Hour Show, Tsarukyan explained his reasoning for refusing the fight against Makhachev at UFC 302. He said, "I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why, if I'm the No. 1 contender, do I have to take the risk?"

Advertisement


Arman Tsarukyan UFC record 

UFC 300  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Charles Oliveira  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (split)  

 

UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Beneil Dariush  

- Round: 1  

- Time: 1:04  

- Method: KO (knee and punches)  

 

UFC on ESPN: Vettori vs. Cannonier  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Joaquim Silva  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 3:25  

- Method: TKO (punches)  

 

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Damir Ismagulov  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

 

UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot  

- Result: Loss  

- Opponent: Mateusz Gamrot  

- Round: 5  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

 

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Joel Álvarez  

- Round: 2  

- Time: 1:57  

- Method: TKO (punches)  

 

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Christos Giagos  

- Round: 1  

- Time: 2:09  

- Method: TKO (punches)  

 

UFC 257  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Matt Frevola  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

 

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Davi Ramos  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

 

UFC 240  

- Result: Win  

- Opponent: Olivier Aubin-Mercier  

- Round: 3  

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

 

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik  

- Result: Loss  

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev  

Advertisement

- Round: 3  

Advertisement

- Time: 5:00  

- Method: Decision (unanimous)  

ALSO READ: UFC 300 Purse And Salaries: How Much Did Max Holloway Make For His BMF Title Fight?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nayan Kumawat

Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles