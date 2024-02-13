‘Better Looking Travis Kelce’: NBA Fans Tease Chiefs star As Pelicans’ Twitter Says Jonas Valanciunas Is Travis' Doppelganger

Fans worldwide were on the edge of their seats over the Super Bowl 2024 thriller, which spun fantastic storylines.

Global congratulations are pouring in for the remarkable achievement of the Kansas City Chiefs, the NBA included.

However, amidst all the glitz and glory, the New Orleans Pelicans made a unique move to hog the limelight.

Before encountering the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans amusingly pointed out the similarities between Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and their center, Jonas Valanciunas.

They posted a picture of Jonas with a witty caption: "Won the Super Bowl last night and is already back on the ball."

Fans took a fun turn in pointing out the uncanny resemblances between the two; here are some of their reactions.

Kelce, standing at a towering 6 '5″ and weighing 250 pounds, often sees Valanciunas humorously referred to as his supersized version, given his 6’11” height and a weight of 265 pounds.

Joining this debate, Travis Kelce himself acknowledged the resemblance back in 2017, when a fan hilariously suggested Valanciunas could pass for Kelce if he were to shave his head.

Jonas Valanciunas and Travis Kelce: A Tale of Sporting Doppelgangers

The New Orleans Pelicans were preparing for their oncoming games against the Grizzlies and Washington Wizards during Super Bowl Sunday. Valanciunas, amidst his teammates, took in the game from a bar.

As the Chiefs secured their victory against the San Francisco 49ers a decisive touchdown, Jonas found himself the center of focus as a teammate aimed the camera his way. During the jubilation, he exclaimed, "Travis, we won," while throwing up his hands in celebration.

Although the two athletes have never met, both acknowledge their uncanny resemblance. Jonas has previously engaged in the ongoing jest.

In 2019, he teasingly professed Travis Kelce as his "brother from another mother," while donning a Kansas City Chiefs hat in an Instagram post.

Kelce reciprocated the humor, noting that "if I was 7ft life wouldn't be fair for guys in the NBA.

