All About Demi Lovato’s Fiance, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has been posting about her fiance Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, the couple confirmed their relationship in early August 2022. Disney’s Sonny With a Chance teen is getting married, can you believe it!! The duo first caught fans' attention when they were photographed holding hands ahead of the release of their eighth studio album Holy Fvck. Now they’re engaged, here is everything we know about Lovato’s husband-to-be.

Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes: All we know about him!

Jordan is a Canadian rap-punk artist who hails from Ottawa and had studied film before he discovered songwriting while living in Toronto. He signed to Capitol Records before leaving the label two years later to pursue his own independent artist goals. "I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn't want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do," he told Nuance magazine about his decision to leave the label after two years.



Jordan and Lutes were seen together in New York for the first time and she was wearing a leather jacket with a bunch of references to lyrics from the project at the same time. Jutes has co-written some of Demi’s music, he was a co-writer on tracks, Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels. Along with that, the artist also seems that he might inspire some love songs as well. During an interview with CBS Mornings in April 2023, Demi Lovato spoke about how she might make her way back to emotional genre which means that her next songs will be a bit more upbeat. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Lovato and Jutes are on sobriety journeys and he has been quite open about it on social media. In July 2023, he celebrated 100 days sober on Twitter, now X. He wrote, "Learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something I was always too scared to try." A source informed PEOPLE that the pair bonded even more over their sobriety journeys. They joke, laugh, and discuss their problems and the duo is in awe of each other all the time, the source added.

Jordan and Lovato’s relationship

During an interview, Demi Lovato revealed that she and Jutes were just friends before they started dating and she’s happy that he’s her best friend. Jutes is very supportive of Lovato, after their performance together on The Tonight Show, Jutes took to social media and posted a video of the couple singing and wrote, "sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato," before adding, "ps ur f------ hot." He also loves skiing as fans witnessed Jutes and Lovato go skiing in the San Gorgonio Wilderness and Demi also shared photos of the getaway on Instagram.

Furthermore, The pair showed up in style at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, making it their red carpet debut and we will continue to see the couple making more such appearances after they get married. The couple’s reps confirmed to PEOPLE that Lovato and Jutes got engaged on December 17, 2023. Jutes asked Lovato to marry him with a “bespoke pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring” from the jewelry boutique Material Good. The couple shared a “personal and intimate proposal” and then had dinner at Craig's with their families to celebrate. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Substance singer also expressed that she is excited to plan her wedding and has a clear vision of what she wants for her wedding.“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m in the stages of planning and very excited about it.” The couple has been using Pinterest “for all of it.”

ALSO READ: What Was Demi Lovato's 'Terrible' Experience At Met Gala? Eight-Year-Old Incident Explained