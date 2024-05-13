TWICE's Nayeon drops solo comeback schedule and first teaser for upcoming album NA set for June release

TWICE's eldest member, Nayeon, has ignited excitement with the countdown to her first ever solo comeback following her debut solo album IM NAYEON. In a recent announcement, Nayeon unveiled the title, schedule, and a tantalizing preview clip for her upcoming solo album, slated for release in June.

Nayeon drops first teaser, comeback schedule for NA

At the stroke of midnight KST on May 13, TWICE’s Nayeon delighted fans with the long-awaited teasers and comeback schedule of her solo comeback. The freshly unveiled clip offers a glimpse into a nostalgic, vintage-inspired visual landscape, adorned with gentle, faded pastel tones. Titled NA, her upcoming second solo mini album smartly merges the initial syllable of her name, Nayeon, with the colloquial Korean term for me.

Alongside the captivating preview, an intriguing tagline also emerges: "How to fall in love with NA." This clever play on words intertwines two meanings, inviting listeners to embark on a journey of affection both for NA(yeon) herself and for the concept of self-love (NA or 나). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the teaser below-

Nayeon's comeback schedule for NA includes dropping concept photos 1, 2, 3, and 4 on May 20, May 23, May 25, and May 30, respectively. Fans can anticipate an album preview on June 1st at midnight KST, followed by an album sneak-peek on June 7th. The full tracklist for NA will be revealed on May 16th at midnight KST, with the album trailer dropping on May 18th at the same time. MV teaser 1 and 2 for the title track will be released on June 10th and 12th, respectively. The album and its main MV will be released on June 14th at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Check out the comeback schedule below-

More about Nayeon’s solo journey

Nayeon's second solo mini album, NA, is set for release on June 14 at 1 p.m. KST, marking her comeback approximately two years after her record-breaking solo debut with her first mini album, IM NAYEON, featuring the hit title track, POP!

IM NAYEON, released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on June 24, 2022, features seven tracks, with the lead single POP! and collaborations with Felix from Stray Kids and Wonstein. The EP presents a diverse blend of genres, including R&B, dance, disco, jazz, and ballads, creating a dynamic pop record. Its themes touch upon self-confidence, overcoming hardships, inner anxieties, love, and the complexities of sad breakups.

POP! on the other hand, stands out as a lively pop and bubblegum track, boasting vibrant beats and live instrumentation. It's marked by its infectious high notes, playful ad libs, and catchy melody. Lyrically, the song portrays a protagonist confidently asserting her ability to captivate her lover's heart, likening it to the act of popping a bubble.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE dating news and rumors: Jihyo-Yun Sung Bin, Momo-Heechul and more