The Atypical Family Ep 3-4 Review: Chun Woo Hee-Jang Ki Yong's relationship with traumas stirs intrigue

The Atypical Family featuring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong is a romance fantasy which premiered on May 4. The latest episodes built up the story of the supernatural family and the mysteries they harbour. It gives the details of why and how they lost their powers due to modern-day lifestyle diseases. Here is an in-depth review of episodes 3 and 4.

The Atypical Family review

Name: The Atypical Family

Release date: May 4

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Episode 3 and 4 recap

Do Da Hee is invited by Bok Gwi Joo's mother to live with their family. Even though In A warns her to not come, Do Do Hee still thinks that the family is delusional and doesn't make much of it. Bok Gwi Joo and his sister are very openly against the decision of Do Da Hee to join their family.

One day Do Da Hee appears on their doorsteps with a bouquet and claims that Bok Gwi Joo had hugged her tight and given her the flowers asking her to live with them. But he stresses that he never did such a thing. More such suspicious incidents take place which Bok Gwi Joo denies happened. Bok Gwi Joo soon realizes why he doesn't remember the incidents. It is because though it had happened for Do Da Hee, it had not occurred for the present him as his future self had travelled back to the past.

Something about Do Da Hee bothers him. Whenever he travels to the past, she is always there and even though everything else is in black and white, she is always in color. Additionally, she is the only thing he can touch. In his previous visits to the past, he had never been able to touch anything or change the course of time. But with Do Da Hee in the picture, things are different.

The latest episodes also hint at In A's possible psychic superpower. They also focus on The character's past and reflect on their past traumas.

Positives

The latest episodes of The Atypical Family delve deeper into the lives of the characters. While the previous episodes built the set-up, the recent episodes gave a deeper look into their lives and traumas. Each character harbors their own past.

The drama talks about heavy topics like mental health issues. While the series talks about serious mental health problems, it never comes off as heavy. The episodes explore their miseries and wounds in-depth, it is displayed in a way which is palatable for the audience. It does not shy away from boldly speaking about mental health issues and rather talks about it freely.

Negatives

There aren't many negatives in the latest episodes as such. In the premiere episodes, the writing sometimes lost the grip and interest but the latest episodes hold the attention till the end. The characters' cycle of misery though could have been made in a more articulate way so that it created more of an impact on the audience.

The stories of the characters don't evoke much emotion. It feels like someone else's story as the portrayal lacks real depth and only explores on the surface level.

Overall review

The Atypical Family Episodes 3 and 4 successfully hold the audiences' curiosity as they dissect the past of the characters. Moreover, it also creates interest in the plot and what will be coming in the future. Anticipation rises high as the upcoming episodes promise to unravel family secrets, the connection between Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hee, the family's supernatural powers and more.

The new episodes also lay the foundation for the bubbling romance between the characters. The actors promise sizzling chemistry which will be featured in the forthcoming episodes.

The Atypical Family is an overall exciting project. It does not waste a lot of time in unraveling the mysteries though there are still a few plotlines left to be uncovered.

The drama does not waste time with unnecessary scenes like many of its contemporaries. It keeps the viewers hooked till the end and builds up anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

