The Penthouse star Um Ki Joon set to tie the knot with non-celebrity girlfriend in December

Um Ki Joon, known for his standout performances in popular South Korean dramas like I'm Not a Robot and The Penthouse: War in Life, is now making headlines for a personal milestone. The talented actor, who gained recognition for his roles in Little Women and The Escape of the Seven, and its sequel is set to tie the knot.

Um Ki Joon announces December wedding

Confirmed by Um Ki Joon's agency, Your Entertainment, on May 13, the actor is set to exchange vows and tie the knot in December. Reports reveal that his bride-to-be is not from the entertainment industry, and the couple intends to keep their wedding an intimate affair, with only close family, relatives, and friends in attendance.

Um Ki Joon took to his Instagram to personally announce the joyous news with a heartfelt handwritten letter. The star of The Penthouse expressed his surprise at how swiftly 2024 has unfolded, transitioning from the beginning of the year to the midst of summer. Amidst these changes, he extended his well wishes for everyone's health.

Acknowledging his enduring presence in the industry, Um Ki Joon attributed his fame as an actor to his dedicated fan club, JEKYLLI. He expressed perpetual gratitude for their unwavering support and love throughout his career.

Um Ki Joon expressed his heartfelt sentiments, admitting his occasional struggles in expressing emotions and feeling apologetic for only being on the receiving end of his fans' love. He recounted a recent meeting with his fans, where their happiness and joy in seeing him filled him with immense strength and gratitude.

In a deeply personal news, Um Ki Joon shared the reason behind his letter. He confessed to JEKYLLI, his dedicated fan club, that he once believed finding a life partner was unlikely for him. However, he has encountered someone who possesses warmth and consideration, and he intends to embark on a new chapter by marrying this person. Acknowledging the suddenness of this news, he expressed concern for how JEKYLLI might react, reflecting his genuine care for their feelings.

Continuing his heartfelt letter to his fan club JEKYLLI, Um Ki Joon assured them that their unwavering support and love will always hold a special place in his heart. He pledged to persistently strive to reciprocate their affection by giving his utmost in his projects. Concluding his message, he expressed sincere gratitude to all who took the time to read his letter.

More about Um Ki Joon

Born in 1976, Um Ki Joon embarked on his acting journey with a debut in the play Richard III back in 1995. Since then, he has left an indelible mark with his stellar performances across a diverse range of projects. From captivating audiences in dramas like Ghost, Defendant, Heart Surgeons, and the highly acclaimed The Penthouse series to leaving a lasting impression on the big screen with films such as Man of Vendetta and Killer Toon, Um Ki Joon has consistently showcased his talent and versatility as an actor.

The Penthouse series dives deep into the messy lives of the rich elite and their children, all residing in the luxurious Hera Palace apartments. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki Joon, and Yoon Jong Hoon, the pretense of perfection among these families begin to crack under the weight of their own desires and ambitions. A tragic incident during a party at the apartment triggers suspicions of foul play among the residents, igniting a gripping tale of mystery and betrayal.

This melodramatic K-drama offers a fresh take on the classic whodunit plot, keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns. Each episode unfolds with amazing cliffhangers, drawing audiences deeper into its web of deceit and interest. Despite its occasionally extreme and bizarre plotlines, The Penthouse has garnered immense popularity, spanning three seasons due to its irresistibly entertaining appeal that leaves K-drama enthusiasts yearning for more.

