Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Bucks Tonight? Deets Inside

The Milwaukee Bucks will welcome the Boston Celtics for a critical clash in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Despite having clinched the Eastern Conference title, the Celtics do not underestimate the second-placed Bucks, who trail by 14.5 games.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Bucks Tonight?

Boston narrowly maintains a 2-1 lead in their seasonal series, having already faced off three times.

Jayson Tatum, one of the league's top performers recently, raises concerns due to his questionable knee situation. The challenge lies in replacing his offensive contribution if he cannot participate.

The Celtics, boasting the best overall record in the NBA this season, are gearing up for the playoffs. Their 62 impressive victories include a 27-13 away record. However, a previous defeat in Milwaukee serves as a reminder not to be complacent.

Given the likelihood of these two teams facing off in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics are eager to secure a victory in Milwaukee.

Throughout this season, home advantage played a significant role with each team securing wins at their home courts. This trend will be interesting to monitor as the clash unfolds.

Having won seven out of the last ten matches in the series, the Celtics intend to increase that tally, anticipating this to be Tuesday's most exciting game.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown, across his 21 career games opposite the Bucks, has tallied 18.9 points on average, with 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

This season, in the 3 games played against the Bucks, Brown has notched up an average of 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Jayson Tatum

In his career, Jayson Tatum has managed to score an average of 22.4 points, along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21 games played against the Bucks.

This season, when facing the Bucks, Tatum averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 3 games.

Injury Report

Boston

Questionable

Jayson Tatum

Kristaps Porzingis

Al Horford

Bucks

Out

MarJon Beauchamp

Jaylin Galloway

Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Probable

Khris Middleton

Patrick Beverley

