Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

Following a day's break on Monday because of the men's college basketball championship, NBA action strikes back on Tuesday, April 9. The lineup features 14 games, most notable among them being the Warriors vs. Lakers face-off at Crypto.com Arena, LA.

A conclusion for their quadrilateral regular-season series is in sight for the Warriors and the Lakers. The game for the Warriors aims to secure a third consecutive win against the Lakers.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against The Lakers Tonight?

Stephen Curry, unlisted on the injury list, stands ready to face the Lakers.

For the season, Curry has been pulling off an average of 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, successfully making 44.8% of his shots and hitting the target 40.3% from 3-point range, with a mean of 4.8 three-pointer shots per game.

The Golden State Warriors savored victory in their previous game, played at home. Outperforming Utah Jazz with a score of 118-110 at Chase Center, Klay Thompson staged an impressive performance, scoring 32 points and assisting four times.

His game figures included 6 two-pointers, 6 three-pointers, and 2 successful free throws.

Will Lebron James Play Against The Golden State Warriors Tonight?

Considering LeBron James's active participation in the game against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain. Despite losing only two out of their last 11 overall games, the LA Lakers are far from complacent.

Their previous Sunday spelled the end of a commendable run, where they had won four games sequentially. A home match against the Minnesota Timberwolves had resulted in a 127-117 defeat. The game was a tough one for the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors Players Stats Against The Lakers

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has managed an average of 22.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in the 42 games he has played against the Lakers in his professional career.

More recently, in the three games against the Lakers this season, Curry's average enhanced to 36.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Klay Thompson

In his 41 career games against the Lakers, Klay Thompson posted an average of 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. This season in the 3 games against the Lakers, his figures show an average of 7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Draymond Green

Facing the Lakers, Draymond Green's career average tables 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the 38 games he has played. Playing this season's 53 games, Green's average tops to 8.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

Injury report

Lakers

QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James (flu-like symptoms)

Anthony Davis (left eye soreness)

OUT

Jarred Vanderbilt (foot)

Christian Wood (knee)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar)

Warriors

Questionable

Dario Saric (right knee)

Andrew Wiggins (left ankle sprain)

Gary Payton II (left ankle impingement)

