Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Hawks Tonight? Deets Inside

The Boston Celtics, having experienced no setbacks, have returned to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks once again.

Despite the Celtics winning the first two games, the Hawks staged a remarkable comeback from a 30-point deficit to pull off the upset on Monday.

As the game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the memories of that unforgettable match still linger in the State Farm Arena.

Tonight's pivotal series decider presents an opportunity for Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics to get back into action against the Atlanta Hawks.

Except for two instances in the last five games when he was benched due to injuries, the accomplished five-time NBA All-Star has maintained an impressive health record this season. He is poised once again to complete a third successive season featuring over 70 games.

Jayson Tatum Stats Against The Hawks

Against the Atlanta Hawks, Tatum flaunts an average score of 24.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.4 spg, and 1.0 bpg from 23 previous games. Tatum's record stands strong at 17-6 against the Hawks, Boston's conference rivals.

This season alone, Tatum has recorded an impressive score of 30.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, and 5.3 apg against the Hawks. In their most recent faceoff which ended in a shocking loss of 120-118 for the Celtics, he scored 37 points, claimed eight rebounds, and facilitated five assists.

Tatum's average this season, spanning 67 games, stands at 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, with a shooting percentage of approximately 47.3%, which includes 37.9% from 3.

With an enviable record of 57-15, the Celtics are at the top of the league and are seemingly well on track to secure home court throughout the playoffs. Tatum is among the MVP award contenders given his significant contributions this year.

Jaylen Brown vs Hawks Stats

In his career, Jaylen Brown has locked horns with the Atlanta Hawks 24 times and secured victory in 17 of those encounters. When he plays against the Hawks, his average game stats reflect 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

In the competition with the Hawks this season when he took to the court thrice, he scored an average of 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

Throughout his career, he has maintained shooting efficiencies of 47.5% from the field, 30.6% from the three-point zone, and 70.3% at the free-throw line. However, in this season his shooting percentages slightly varied; he marked 50.0% accuracy from the field, 25.0% from the three-point line, and his accuracy dropped to 57.1% at the free throw line.

Dejounte Murray Stats vs Celtics

In his last five games against the Celtics, Dejounte Murray has averaged 17.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.2 rebounds. In their most recent matchup, he scored 25, 23, and 14 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Xavier Tillman, and Jaden Springer are all questionable for Boston.

Hawks Injury Report

No injury reports as of now

When And Where To Watch

Game Day: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: State Farm Arena

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Prediction

Boston 125-122 Hawks

