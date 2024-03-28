Shaquille O'Neal and Ex-Wife Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Over 19 years, Shaquille O'Neal demonstrated his remarkable skill in the NBA through playing for six teams. His dominance as a center grabbed him plenty of accolades, such as the 1999-2000 MVP award, 15 All-Star game selections, and three Finals MVP awards to name a few.

In 1992, Orlando Magic drafted O'Neal, paving his path to stardom. This journey continued when he later teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to three consecutive victories in championships.

In 2002, O'Neal tied the knot with Shaunie Henderson, with their union lasting till 2011. This union resulted in four children. However, several challenges strained the marriage, and O'Neal openly confessed to being responsible for the rupture, labeling his previous behavior as "d--khead". Despite the divorce, Shaunie managed to move on, remarrying Pastor Keion Henderson in 2022.

In this article, let's delve deep into the relationship timeline of Shaquille O'Neal and his former wife, Shaunie.

July 1996: Shaquille O'Neal: From Orlando to LA, and Meeting Shaunie

Following a four-year tenure with the Orlando Magic, Shaq shifted to the Los Angeles Lakers, acquiring not just a seven-year contract worth $120 million, but also encountering his future spouse, Shaunie Nelson, a film marketer.

In conversation with Majic 102.1, a radio station in Houston, Shaunie divulged that Shaq was the inaugural NBA player she had entered into a relationship with, adding, "I was brought up in L.A., and Shaquille was my first athlete boyfriend."

January 11, 2000: Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Welcome Their First Child

After dating for over two years, Shaq and Shaunie celebrated the birth of Shareef Rashaun, their first son together.

"With pride in my heart, I confirm that I have become a father again," Shaq announced, following a Lakers' match against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 16, 2000. He preferred to keep his personal life private, but couldn't resist expressing his joy about his newborn son.

Before this, Shaq had become a father to a daughter, Taahirah, in 1996 with his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Shaunie, too, had experienced motherhood before, having welcomed a son, Myles, in 1997.

November 13, 2001: Shaunie and Shaquille Welcome Their Second Child

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Amirah Sanaa O'Neal, on November 13, 2001. Shaq, a Lakers player, skipped practice to be with his family, leading to a fine from the team's head coach, Phil Jackson.

When questioned about the fine, Shaq responded defiantly, stating, "That fine? That [expletive] knows what he can do with that fine."

However, Jackson clarified that there was no tension between them, saying to the Los Angeles Times, "You know, there never was anything. Between the two of us, there's been communication. Shaq went through a long week, with the birth [of his daughter], and his coach fining him, flying in late hours, and his hard work.”

December 26, 2002: Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie's Stealthy Wedding

Shaq and his longtime girlfriend Shaunie got married in a highly secretive ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Security guards and dogs were used to keep onlookers and the press away from the ballroom. Shaq kept details about the wedding secret from their 248 guests until the last moment.

"Since we didn't find out until the last minute what was going on, I didn't know it was black tie," fellow Laker Brian Shaw said. Shaq's mother Lucille described the wedding as "the event of a lifetime.”

April 19, 2003: Shaquille and Shaunie Celebrate the Arrival of Their Third Child

Shaunie gave birth to their third child, a son named Shaqir Rashaun, in the middle of the NBA playoffs. The baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz., and was 23 inches long, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Doctors tried to induce Shaunie earlier in the week to ensure Shaq wouldn't miss a playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The Lakers center ended up missing a practice and team flight due to the birth but managed to make the game by taking a private jet.

March 16, 2006: Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal Expecting Another Baby

On March 16, 2006, sources confirmed that the couple was expecting their fourth child together, a baby girl.

Shaq and Shaunie celebrated the impending arrival with an elaborate Miami Beach baby shower organized by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss. The event featured pampering services like manicures, pedicures, and massages, along with knitting lessons.

Guests could also enjoy tables for blackjack, craps, and poker. Wendy Bellissimo diaper bags were given as party favors.

May 1, 2006: Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal Embrace Parenthood Again: Welcoming Their Fourth Child Together

Hours after playing in an NBA playoff game against the Chicago Bulls, Shaq hurried back to Miami to witness the birth of his fourth child with Shaunie a girl named Me'arah Sanaa O'Neal.

In a statement, Shaq expressed his joy, saying, "Shaunie and I welcomed another beautiful baby girl, Me'arah Sanaa. Each child we have brings us immense joy, and family is of utmost importance to me. I was overwhelmed with happiness when Me'arah arrived, healthy and beautiful.”

September 5, 2007: Shaquille O'Neal Files for Divorce from Shaunie O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal filed for divorce from his wife Shaunie in Miami after almost five years of marriage. The divorce petition, filed by Shaq's lawyer Ira Elegant, stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Pat Riley, Shaq's coach at the time with the Miami Heat, expressed his devastation upon hearing about the couple's split. In a radio interview on 790 the Ticket, Riley said, "The news really saddens me. But he will work it out they will work it out, as most people do.”

October 9, 2007: Shaunie O'Neal Aims to Dismiss Divorce, Rekindle Relationship with Shaquille

Shaquille's divorce petition prompted Shaunie to file a court motion seeking a three-month continuance to attempt to reconcile their marriage, as per court documents from Extra. Shaunie refuted Shaq's claim that their marriage was irretrievably broken and denied allegations of secrecy regarding her assets, stating she had "nothing to hide."

On August 15, 2008, Shaq and Shaunie called off their divorce, with Shaunie later telling the Associated Press that they couldn't recall why they were seeking a divorce and had decided to end the proceedings.

"Things have been going so great, that someone had to remind us that 'Hey, you do remember those papers are still there.' It was days ago," Shaunie said. "So, we've agreed that before we leave Florida we'll make sure that that's gone away.”

March 5, 2009: Shaquille O'Neal's 37th Birthday Bash with Shaunie

Shaq and Shaunie celebrated the NBA star's 37th birthday at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami. During the week, they visited friends and drove by the Star Island home they lived in when Shaq played for the Miami Heat.

November 10, 2009: Shaunie O'Neal Seeks Change: Files for Separation from Shaquille

Shaunie initiated the termination of her seven-year marriage to Shaq by filing for separation in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents, she filed for sole custody of their four children, with visitation rights for Shaq. She also expressed her intention to pursue a divorce eventually.

March 11, 2010: Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal Settle Divorce: A Look at the Agreement

After months of legal proceedings in California and Florida, Shaq and Shaunie have agreed to all terms of the divorce, including property, custody, and support, according to Shaunie's lawyer Sorrell Trope, who informed TMZ.

Trope stated that California courts, where Shaunie initially filed, would address child custody matters, while the Florida courts would finalize the divorce and handle property division and spousal support issues.

November 17, 2011: Shaquille O'Neal Reflects on the End of His Marriage with Shaunie

Shaq openly discussed the reasons behind the end of his seven-year marriage with ex-wife Shaunie in his memoir, "Shaq Uncut: My Story." The recently retired NBA star confessed to infidelity and acknowledged his shortcomings as a partner.

He admitted, "I made choices that led to infidelity during our marriage. I realize now that I failed to be the best partner to Shaunie. My focus was elsewhere, and I neglected the small but essential aspects of our relationship."

Shaq reflected on his past behavior, acknowledging that he had prioritized personal pursuits over his relationship, but expressed a willingness to learn and grow from his mistakes.

January 27, 2020: Shaquille and Shaunie's Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Both Shaq and Shaunie posted on Instagram after the helicopter crash that killed Shaq's longtime Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Shaq wrote on Instagram, "There are no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude, and my homie.

I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'M SICK RIGHT NOW!"

Shaunie shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna from just a day before the crash.

February 8, 2021: Shaquille O'Neal Praises Co-Parenting Efforts Amidst Pandemic Challenges

Shaquille O'Neal credited the mothers of his six children, including Shaunie, for their exceptional parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on an episode of the PEOPLE Everyday podcast, the athlete praised their efforts, saying, "I have six wonderful kids.

Not a lot of discipline is needed. Their mothers did wonderful, beautiful jobs of that."

He emphasized his role as a father, stating, "My job is just keeping them in the game, having fun. You just have to mix it up as a dad... you just have to have fun with them for an hour, rest, have fun with them for an hour, rest. Then you also have to give them a space to let them do their own thing.”

March 12, 2021: Shaunie Opens Up About Co-Parenting Harmony with Shaquille

Shaunie discussed her relationship with the former NBA star and how they raise their four children together during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. She also talked about their relationship post-split in 2009, saying, "I think we both support each other.

I used to tease him and say, 'Could you please hurry up and get a wife? And then you could stop randomly FaceTiming me and talking about your day? Like ... get a girlfriend or something.”

April 19, 2022: Shaquille O'Neal Reflects on His Divorce from Shaunie

Shaquille O'Neal, nearly 13 years after divorcing his ex-wife Shaunie, admitted on The Pivot Podcast that he holds himself responsible for the end of their marriage. He confessed, "I was bad. She was awesome. It was all me... I wasn't protecting her and those vows."

Shaq also expressed feeling "lost" after his ex-wife and children moved out of their Orlando mansion, saying, "Seventy-six thousand square foot house by yourself, lost. No kids, go to the gym, nobody's playing in the gym. Go to their room, but nobody's there. I was just being greedy.”

November 2022: Shaquille O'Neal Reflects on Past Behavior Towards Shaunie During Marriage

In November 2022, the legendary former NBA player reflected on his marriage to Shaunie, admitting, "I was a d--khead. You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." He took responsibility, stating, "It's your fault. I was living the good life."

Shaq added that the silence in his once lively house, filled with his five kids and relatives, became unbearable after the divorce, lasting for days and eventually feeling like forever.

January 17, 2024: Shaunie O'Neal's Memoir 'Undefeated' and Her Candid Reflection on Shaquille

While discussing her memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Terms, with PEOPLE, Shaunie admitted feeling "nervous" about writing about her former husband. "

Anything involving Shaquille is always a delicate matter because of his public persona, and despite our history, nobody wants to hear anything that could tarnish his reputation," she explained. "I believe I managed to tell my story without disparaging him because that was never my intention.”

