Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

Welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a laudable record of 52-23 victories, the Boston Celtics, standing strong at 59-16, are set to keep the winning streak going, after enjoying 10 consecutive home game triumphs. The fascinating face-off is set for Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET.

Recently conquering the Hawks, Pelicans, and Hornets, the Celtics have been delivering an average of 120.9 points per game, shooting at a remarkable 48.6 percent accuracy. Their defensive prowess has them conceding just 109.4 points, restraining opponents to a shooting accuracy of 45.3 percent.

The Celtics exhibit an impressive 38.9 percent accuracy from beyond the three-point line and excel in free throws with a remarkable 80.9 percent accuracy.

Their defending strategies limit the opponent's three-point shooting to a mere 35 percent and their active participation across the court has them seizing 46.5 rebounds per game.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Gearing up to face the Thunder, Jayson Tatum is in prime form, unaffected by injuries, and has been averaging a magnificent 27.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

His previous encounter with the Hornets saw him bag 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Unfortunately, Celtics' esteemed player, Jaylen Brown is hindered by injuries. Despite this setback, his average still boasts an impressive 23.2 points and 5.5 rebounds record.

The Thunder has had the upper hand in their last two face-offs against the Celtics, with triumphant scores of 150-117 and 127-123 at the Paycom Center.

However, looking back at their history of the last 10 encounters, the Celtics lead with six victories, promising an exciting and unpredictable game ahead.

Injury Report

Celtics Injuries

Questionable

Jaylen Brown (Hand)

Jaden Springer(Knee)

Thunder Injuries

Out

Jalen Williams (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Quadricep)

When And Where To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOK

Live stream: Watch on Fubo!

