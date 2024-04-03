Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James And Anthony Davis Play Against Washington Wizards Tonight? Deets Inside

In the nation's capital, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards are set to compete on the basketball court. This marks the second half of a back-to-back set for both teams. The Lakers are on the move after playing against the Toronto Raptors the previous night.

On Tuesday, the Lakers delivered an exceptional performance against the Nets, a rare feat on the first night of a back-to-back game. The triumphant match allowed the Lakers to afford LeBron James and Anthony Davis some rest during the fourth quarter.

Will Lebron James Play Against the Washington Wizards Tonight?

This turn of events might work in favor of the Lakers. Anticipating the conclusion of the road trip with a game in Washington on Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham suggested that both James and Davis might be available to play.

"We'll gauge their condition in the morning," Ham mentioned. "Most likely, they will participate in the game."

Following the game, LeBron also gave an update about his status, albeit without revealing much.

"I'll make a decision based on how I feel tomorrow," LeBron stated. "As one would expect, I feel like I've just completed a game. We'll assess how I feel tomorrow."

He pointed out that the early rest during the fourth quarter on Tuesday "undoubtedly helps" because "every minute counts." Therefore, the Lakers needed to secure a win as they did on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Having not played in a back-to-back game since late February, LeBron assisted the Lakers in clinching victories against the Clippers and the Wizards.

Fortunately, his efforts in the fourth quarter on Tuesday were not as strenuous as they were against the Clippers, although the upcoming game involves travel.

ALSO READ: Is Zach Edey Now in Trouble Following Josh Giddey's Controversy of Sleeping with a Minor?

Will Anthony Davis Play Against the Washington Wizards Tonight?

The Lakers still stand a slim chance of climbing up in the rankings, yet they cannot afford to make mistakes. The severity of LeBron's decision can't be overstated since his presence during the playoffs is crucial.

Each game is of utmost importance, with the Lakers hot on the heels of the Kings and Suns.

Should LeBron and AD join the Wednesday game and the Lakers end their road tour with a 5-1 record, it would tremendously elevate their confidence, momentum, and potential to proceed to the seventh or eighth seed, hence securing another chance at the playoffs.

When And Where To Watch

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Date: Apr 3.

Where: Capital One Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

Injury Report

Lakers Injuries

Out

Gabe Vincent (Knee)

Cameron Reddish (Personal)

Colin Castleton (Wrist)

Christian Wood (Knee)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Foot)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Back)

Wizards Injuries

Out

Kyle Kuzma (Heel)

Tyus Jones (Back)

Landry Shamet (Calf)

Bilal Coulibaly Out For Season (Wrist)

Richaun Holmes (Toe)

Isaiah Livers (Hip)

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Hails Caitlin Clark As Women’s Stephen Curry After She Drops 41-Points Against LSU in NCAA Tournament