Is Zach Edey Now in Trouble Following Josh Giddey's Controversy of Sleeping with a Minor?

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Zach Edey dramatically dominated the court, marking a personal record with a monumental 40-point tally, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block. His performance catalyzed Purdue's 72-68 victory over Tennessee during the Elite Eight match.

Due to their star player’s phenomenal play, the Boilermakers have advanced into the Final Four, a feat not achieved since 1980. Their only hurdle to their first National Championship Game since 1969 is the formidable NC State Wolfpack.

Edey, with his performance against Tennessee, made history by becoming the first player since 1977 to score at least 30 points and 15 rebounds multiple times in a single NCAA tournament.

The Canadian player's exciting trajectory will surely keep fans on edge as they anticipate him leading Purdue to its first-ever NCAA championship.

A recent viral video featuring Zach Edey has been making rounds on social media. The video displays Edey entering a room together with a young woman in what appears to be a festive gathering.

From this point on, Edey could likely say goodbye to his privacy as fans may record his every move in public spaces, however unethical this may be. Regarding what might have transpired in that room, we leave that conjecture up to you.

Josh Giddey Allegations Involving a Minor

Earlier, NBA player Josh Giddey was at the center of some underage misconduct allegations in California. These allegations pointed towards an inappropriate relationship with a minor. However, after various investigations, the Newport Beach police found no substantial evidence supporting criminal charges against Gdey.

In California, the legal consent age is 18, and thus, any relationship with someone younger is unlawful, consent or not. Albeit these allegations, the 21-year-old Giddey managed to get acquitted, underlining the importance of thorough investigation and innocent until proven guilty principle.

With respect to Zach’s case, it seems that the involved female is not underage, with her identity remaining undisclosed. She might even be a close acquaintance of this rising star.

Presently, Zach is averaging tournament figures of 30 points and approximately 16 rebounds.

As the Canadian player intends to enter the Draft later in the season, he is under scrutiny.

Betting markets predict him to be among the initial 15 selections. Furthermore, a positive performance at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona could boost these prospects.

