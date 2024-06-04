What Would Be Meghan Markle's New Title If She Drops 'Duchess' After Royal Exit

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, speculation about retaining their royal titles has sparked debate. While Prince Harry is tied to the British Royal family by blood, it is worth exploring what Markle would be known as if her royal title as the Duchess of Sussex were to be taken away.

However, royal experts suggest that such dishonor is unlikely since the titles were given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth. Yet, if it were to happen, the actor would take up a simpler name close to her royal husband’s.

What would Meghan Markle’s new title be?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 42, would be known as Prince Henry if her royal title was removed, per royal expert Ingrid Seward. A report by Marca reveals that as per royal tradition, a princess adopts her husband’s name as her official title by default. Therefore, Prince Harry, formally Prince Henry Charles Albert David, would lend his first name to his wife as her official royal moniker.

Royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward discussed the probability of such an action being taken against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She told The Royal Beat, “I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, she would be Princess Henry.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless, King Charles III and The Palace are improbable to do so. He shall allow Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle to wear their royal names until the unforeseen future, despite their recent doubtful endeavors that infuriated the royal household.

Why is King Charles unlikely to strip off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles?

Seward insinuates the change of title would “confuse the Americans” for one and is also “unkind” and “unnecessary.” Nevertheless, the more serious reason would be in the honor of the late Queen.

“The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they're going to be 'H and M' anyway," Seward shared. "I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing."

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals due to myriads of reasons; resentful of the constant media intrusion and also angered by Buckingham Palace's stand against the royal couple’s wish to develop the brand, SussexRoyal, per BBC.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Markle’s recent trip to Nigeria caused much of a commotion inside the walls of the Royal Palace. A royal source told Page Six that the royal couple’s trip was “interesting” because it did not fit the norms of royal trips yet it was treated as one.

“This would all be part of the planning of a proper royal tour,” the source added. Officially or not, if a Prince visits a country, the nation’s authorities are obliged to follow protocols and plan proper security and media coverage, equivalent to a royal tour.

ALSO READ: What Is Next For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Nigeria Tour? Here's What We Know