Weak Class Hero 2 is the upcoming new season of the show, which the fans have anticipated for a very long time. Ryeoun will be joining the new cast list and during a recent interview, he has confirmed that they have wrapped up the filming of the show. Moreover, the show will premiere in 2025.

Weak Hero Season 2 wraps up filming

On June 4, 2024, Ryeoun attended an event where he was interviewed about his upcoming activities and future endeavors. The actor made the exciting revelation that season 2 of Weak Class Hero has been completed, and only a few final touches are left until its grand premiere.

He also revealed that the cast went together to celebrate and the show will be released in January 2025. The news has been making the rounds on social media, and the fans couldn't hide their excitement.

Park Ji Hoon will return for the show and take up the main role alongside Ryeoun. The rest of the cast includes Bae Na Ra, Lee Min Jae, Lee Jun Young, Choi Min Young, and more. Based on the webtoon Weak Hero by Kim Jin Seok, the show is directed and written by You Su Min.

More about Weak Hero Season 2

The plot of the show follows a school ruled by tyrants, where bullies reign supreme and the weakest students live in constant fear. Enter Yeon Shi Eun, the enigmatic new student whose arrival turns the oppressive hierarchy on its head. Despite his small stature, Yeon Shi Eun's sharp intellect and ruthless fighting skills leave his adversaries defeated and begging for mercy.

As he dismantles the power structure piece by piece, the school's most-feared bullies scramble to neutralize this unexpected and formidable hero.

Following the success of Weak Hero Season 1, the production team of the show has reached an agreement to premiere the show on the online streaming platform Netflix. However, Choi Hyun Wook will not be starring in the new season; he took up the lead role as Ahn Soo Ho in the first one. Park Dhan Hee directed the first season and You Su Min served as the screenwriter.

