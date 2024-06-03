5 Bollywood stunners ft. Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon showcased why the bralette top trend is having its major moment

Bollywood is renowned for its glitz, glamour, and fashion. Bollywood celebs have always been at the forefront of fashion, whether they are in sophisticated outfits or traditional sarees. A recent fashion trend that is sweeping the Bollywood fashion scene is bralette tops. From Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actresses are proving bralette tops are so in.

Bralette tops, which are underwire-free, lightweight, lacy tops, are a well-liked option for both casual and party outfits since they are comfortable, fashionable, and adaptable. Bralettes tops are made to be seen and can be layered beneath sarees, jackets, or worn alone as a top. If you are thinking of styling a bralette top, here are 5 celebs who can help you.

Deepika Padukone

If you want to go for a bold fashion choice, pair a bralette top with baggy pants or trousers. This combination creates a relaxed yet chic look, blending the feminine silhouette of the bralette top with the casual vibe of the pants.

Deepika's outfit choice showcases how to play with proportions and mix different styles to achieve a fashion-forward look. Whether for a casual day out or a laid-back evening event, this ensemble is sure to make a statement.

Kriti Sanon

If you want to style a bralette top with pants for a casual and cool outfit, take a leaf from Kriti Sanon’s book as she has been spotted in this stylish combo, showing us how to keep it simple yet fashionable. Kriti Sanon opted for a chequered bralette top and paired it with camel-coloured pants.

To complete her look, she added a crop jacket. You can add minimal jewelry to round out your look. This combination created a trendy and fashionable outfit, perfect for both casual and chic occasions.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pairing a bralette top with a high-waisted skirt is another popular trend. This combination is perfect for both casual and formal events and recently Tamannaah Bhatia showed us how to create this trendy and fashionable look. The actress wore a stylish brown bralette top paired with a draped asymmetric skirt.

She completed her look with a matching brown blazer layered over a bralette. The outfit created a unique appearance. Tamannaah's look shows how to blend different pieces for a chic style.

Ananya Panday

Many actresses are giving the traditional saree a modern twist by wearing a bralette top instead of a typical blouse. Case in point: Ananya Panday. The actress was seen rocking this style, making it a new fashion statement.

Ananya looked stunning in a red saree paired with a matching red bralette top. This gave her traditional outfit a modern twist. Ananya's choice shows how a simple bralette top can add a fresh and stylish touch to a traditional saree.

Kiara Advani

For a chic appearance, you can pair a bralette top with flared wide-leg pants, creating a stylish look. For relevance, Kiara Advani wore a blue floral bralette top with similar floral wide-leg pants.

The bralette top perfectly complements the flowy, wide-legged pants, balancing the outfit and giving it a fashionable edge. She also layered her bralette top with a sheer blue jacket which shows how effortlessly you can mix different styles for a fresh appearance.

Bralette tops have become an essential piece of clothing in the Bollywood fashion scene. They are ideal for every occasion because they blend comfort, style, and adaptability.

Bollywood actresses have proved how stylish and comfy bralette tops can be when paired with sarees, skirts, or denim. Therefore, if you're searching for a fresh fashion trend to try, get inspired by Bollywood and try bralette tops!

