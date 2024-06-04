Happy Kim So Hyun day: Love Alarm, Bring It On, Ghost, My Lovely Liar, more; exploring child star’s journey into leading roles

At just 25, Kim So Hyun has already stacked up an impressive list of film and TV roles. She kicked off her acting journey at the tender age of 8 in 2006, first catching the public eye with standout performances in Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012 and Missing You in 2013.

She landed her first leading role in the teen drama Ma Boy in 2012 and has since graced screens with numerous TV series, transitioning seamlessly from high-school dramas to more mature themes. Alongside acting, she showcased her talents as the regular host of MBC's music program Music Core and the survival reality show Under Nineteen in 2019.

Kim So Hyun has earned a plethora of nicknames from Korean media, including the Nation's Little Sister, Queen of Child Actresses, Goddess of Historical Drama, and Sageuk Goddess. These titles stem from her acclaimed performances in various historical period dramas throughout her career, highlighting her journey from a child actress to her present-day repertoire.

Kim So Hyun has also been hailed by Korean media as the next generation Nation's First Love, a title earned through her captivating performance in the movie Pure Love (2016). Her talent has firmly established her as a top Hallyu star.

In recognition of her exceptional performance in River Where the Moon Rises, she received a nomination for the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress – Television, making her one of the youngest nominees ever for this prestigious award. On the occasion of her 25th birthday, let's take a look at the actress' journey from younger roles to more mature themes.

Advertisement

Child actor

The Moon Embracing The Sun

Kim So Hyun starred in The Moon Embracing The Sun, a historical drama in which she portrayed the younger version of Yoon Bo Kyung (played by Kim Min Seo). Her portrayal earned her the Best Child Actress award at the 2012 MBC Drama Awards. The drama revolves around King Lee Hwon (Kim Soo Hyun), who fervently investigates the mysterious death of his beloved bride shortly after she becomes Crown Princess.

Rooftop Prince

In their quest for justice surrounding the murder of the crown princess, a Joseon prince (Park Yoo Chun) and his three guards are unexpectedly transported through time onto a rooftop in modern Seoul, where they encounter Park Ha (Han Ji Min). What follows is almost comedic, at least until they realize they are caught up in a situation mirroring the Joseon mystery once again.

Kim So Hyun portrays dual roles in the series, portraying both Young Hwa Yong and Young Se Na. Se Na is Park Ha's older stepsister, working as a secretary at the company. Ambitious, cunning, and harboring a deep resentment towards Park Ha, she has relied on Tae Mu (Lee Tae Sung) to further her own interests in the past, often making her sister's life challenging. As Hwa Yong, she assumes the role of Lee Gak's wife, the Crown Princess, and Bu Yong's elder sister.

Advertisement

High School main roles

Who Are You: School 2015

In Who Are You: School 2015, Kim So Hyun takes on the roles of twins Lee Eun Bi and Lee Eun Byul, who were separated in their youth. When Eun Byul mysteriously disappears, Eun Bi takes on her identity. Han Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk), the school's star swimmer, has one-sided feelings for Eun Byul and mistakes Eun Bi for her twin. Meanwhile, the charming Gong Tae Kwang (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae) falls for Eun Bi, creating an emotionally charged love triangle.

The series delves into the realities of school life and addresses relatable student issues. Kim So Hyun shines in her dual role, and viewers found themselves torn between Nam Joo Hyuk and Yook Sungjae's characters, unable to pick a favorite male lead.

Bring It On, Ghost

Bring It On, Ghost presents a unique and different plot, following the exorcist Park Bong Pal (Taecyeon) and Kim Hyun Ji (Kim So Hyun), who aid spirits in crossing over to the other side. Hyun Ji believes that Bong Pal holds the key to unraveling the mysteries of her own life.

Advertisement

Kim So Hyun truly shines in this drama, showcasing her comedic timing and ability to evoke emotions effortlessly, even at a young age. Her performance not only brings laughter but also tugs at the heartstrings, drawing viewers into the storyline and leaving them intrigued by Hyun Ji's character. If you enjoy dramas with a touch of the supernatural and a hint of spookiness, Bring It On, Ghost is a must-watch!

Nightmare Teacher

In the eerie drama, Kang Ye Rim (Kim So Hyun) finds herself questioning her seemingly perfect school life. She becomes increasingly suspicious of her teacher, Han Bong Goo (Uhm Ki Joon), and her classmates, noticing strange behaviors and the uncanny trance-like state they live in and suddenly how their dreams start becoming true. Determined to uncover the mystery before it's too late, Ye Rim takes it upon herself to investigate.

Kim So Hyun's portrayal of the determined Ye Rim is captivating. She skillfully balances Ye Rim's determination with the innocence and care typical of a young student, drawing viewers into both the character and the unfolding story. If you're in the mood for a spine-tingling drama, this one is sure to thrill!

Advertisement

Love Alarm

In this unique series, Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) finds herself faced with a dilemma when a mobile app is created to detect someone who likes you within a 10-meter radius. The catch? It sounds an alarm when someone likes you but keeps their identity hidden. Jo Jo must navigate these modern-day love problems, especially when caught between two boys (played by Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram), weighing the pros and cons of downloading the app.

As their relationship blossoms, viewers are drawn into their whirlwind romance, heightened by the mysterious elements woven throughout the plot. Amidst the intense high school emotions, this love story strikes a perfect balance, leaving viewers filled with butterflies and heart-wrenching angst this K-drama evokes.

Different roles as lead

Radio Romance

Kim So Hyun showcases her versatility once again, portraying the determined and hardworking Song Geu Rim in this contemporary drama. Geu Rim, driven by her childhood memories of listening to the radio with her blind mother, harbors a deep passion for becoming a radio program writer.

Advertisement

After facing a setback in her career, she crosses paths with PD Lee Gang (Yoon Park), who presents her with an opportunity to pursue her dream role—with one significant condition attached. To secure her dream job, she must land an interview with the cold and popular actor Ji Soo Ho (Yoon Doo Joon), a task that proves to be far more challenging than she ever imagined.

The Tale of Nokdu

For those seeking a blend of romance and comedy within a historical setting, The Tale of Nokdu is a must-watch. Jeon Nok Du (Jang Dong Yoon), driven by the desire to uncover the truth behind the assassination attempt on his family, adopts a disguise as a woman to infiltrate a secluded village of widows. It's here that he crosses paths with the feisty and guarded Dong Dong Joo (Kim So Hyun).

Their initial encounter doesn't end well, with Dong Joo catching Nok Du rummaging through her personal belongings. Their later interactions are filled with bickering, reminiscent of an old married couple. However, when Dong Joo discovers Nok Du's true identity as a man, she becomes his ally in keeping his secret from the rest of the village.

Advertisement

River Where the Moon Rises

In River Where the Moon Rises, Kim So Hyun takes on the strong character of Pyeonggang, a woman raised as both a fierce soldier and a princess. Driven by her ambitious dreams, Pyeonggang is willing to go to great lengths to achieve them. However, her meticulously laid plans are disrupted when she meets On Dal (Na In Woo), whose calm personality contrasts with her own. As Pyeonggang navigates the challenges on her path to becoming empress, she must confront trials that test both her strength and her intellect.

Fans have been captivated by Kim So Hyun's portrayal of Pyeonggang, praising her for bringing the character's charisma and determination to life on screen. Additionally, she takes on the dual role of Queen Yeon, Pyeonggang's mother, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

My Lovely Liar

Have you ever thought about being able to tell the difference between truth and lies? It'd certainly make things easier, especially in love. But for Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), who can literally tell when people lie, it's not always helpful, even though she's found some practical uses for it. Hearing lies has become normal for her, so when she meets Kim Do Ha (Hwang Minhyun), a handsome composer with a mysterious past who always tells the truth, it surprises her, greatly sparking her curiosity.

Advertisement

What starts as a chance meeting for the two leads of our story quickly evolves into a twist of fate, drawing them closer together. As they unravel each other's pasts, they learn to trust beyond the lies and secrets, seeking the truth. If you haven't caught this 2023 drama featuring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun, you're in for a treat. Packed with fantasy, mystery, and a heartfelt romance, it follows the main couple as they confront their pasts and forge a new path toward happiness and healing together.

ALSO READ: Happy Song Kang Day: From Navillera to Sweet Home, celebrating actor's reign on webtoon-based K-dramas