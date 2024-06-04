What did Byeon Woo Seok do on his first Monday evening after Lovely Runner ended? Star reveals

Actor Byeon Woo Seok recently discussed his plans for the first Monday evening following the wrap-up of the drama Lovely Runner in an interview. The drama, based on a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the author of True Beauty, has just concluded its successful run.

In a June 3 interview with Sports Kyunghyang, held after the drama's finale, Byeon Woo Seok had the chance to discuss various aspects of the show Lovely Runner and what the future has in hold for him.

However, adjusting to life after the drama has been a bit unfamiliar for him. During the interview, he reflected on the experience of encountering the first Monday without his character, Sun Jae. Byeon Woo Seok shared that during the broadcast period, his routine typically involved exercising at 8 PM.

When he returned home, it would be around the end of the latest episode of Lovely Runner, so he would watch the live broadcast until the end, and then rewatch it on OTT when it was uploaded later.

As for his plans for June 3, Byeon Woo Seok mentioned that since he can't follow his usual routine anymore, he anticipates feeling like "Sun Jae isn't coming" while enjoying some delicious fruit. He expressed that he might just sit on the couch and absentmindedly indulge in fruit.

Additionally, he revealed his fondness for revisiting his past works, admitting that personally, he doesn't want to bid farewell to Sun Jae too quickly. If he has the time, he would like to binge-watch the series from the very first episode.

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, the journey of Lovely Runner reached its conclusion. Saying goodbye to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is bittersweet, yet the ending was immensely satisfying to witness.

Lovely Runner is a time-travel romance series that poses the intriguing question: “What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who journeys back in time to alter his fate.

Lovely Runner concluded its broadcast on tvN on May 28, maintaining strong ratings in the 5-7% range and reaching near-syndrome status by dominating various popularity metrics. Byeon Woo Seok, renowned for his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae, received praise for his performance, particularly for depicting a character who is the epitome of pure love.

The series delved into the poetic notion of soulmates and destiny, portraying characters who are destined to find each other no matter the circumstances. Sun Jae consistently finds and falls for Im Sol in every timeline, while Im Sol saves Sun Jae in every timeline. This K-drama introduced to the rom-com genre the complexities of time, the depths of grief and loss, the humor amidst sorrow, and, most importantly, the profound beauty of a life illuminated by love and hope.

