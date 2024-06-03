11 years with Taehyung: When BTS’ V shared first ever fan club post after being reveled as hidden member of team

BTS V shared his first ever fan club post on the 3rd of June 2013. He was a hidden member of the global K-pop boy group BTS and was only revealed to be a member on the 2nd of June. Prior to this, he was not a part of any pre-debut activity like solo and group lives, as well as posting in the fan clubs.

A throwback to V’s first ever post

V started his post by introducing himself. He wrote, ‘Hello! This is V. Finally, the day comes when I can also write on the fan cafe. After seeing the members talking to the fans for a few months, I was like, Ah.. When will I be able to talk to the fans?’. He continued, ‘My hands were itching to write (a letter/post) I don't know how much I spent going back & forth between the fan cafe & Twitter (now X), feeling nervous every time I saw a speculative comment about me.’

Fans talking about BTS’ V being revealed

Referring to fans' curiosity about him he said, ‘I'm sure you're all very curious about this, right? It's finally time to say hello! I'm happy to be able to talk to our fans now. We have 10 days left before we perform on stage. Excitement, nervousness, anticipation, tension… I spend each day attacking my heart with feelings that I can't express. We are growing the Bangtan hearts we will give to our fans. So please keep watching over us. Let's meet in 10 days! Now, I'm going to calm down my excitement and go practice to prepare for a great performance! I'll come again next time.’

More about BTS’ hidden gem and the most handsome man in the world V

Kim Tae Hyung, professionally known as V, is a multifaceted South Korean artist and a member of the renowned boy group BTS. Debuting with BTS on June 13, 2013, V has contributed significantly to the group's success, winning numerous awards and performing at prestigious events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Known for his songwriting talents, he has written and produced several BTS hits, including Run and solo tracks like Stigma and Singularity. Additionally, V has showcased his acting skills in the 2016 series Hwarang.

Recognized for promoting Korean culture worldwide, V and BTS received the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea. On September 8, 2023, V embarked on his solo career with the release of Love Me Again and Rainy Days and dropped his debut solo album, Layover, on the same day. He enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

