90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Here's What Happened Between Jasmine And Gino

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship has been a roller coaster ride. Pineda made several accusations against Gino and held him responsible for the issues in their marriage including intimacy in the latest episode of the TLC reality show.

And in a surprising turn of events, she found the Palazzolo family, who she used to hate, having her back during this. From little irritations in the relationship to the major issue of him allegedly not wanting to have sex with Pineda, here’s what went wrong between the couple.

Jasmine Pineda said she feels like she is at Gino Palazzolo’s “mercy” all the time

As Pineda brings up the issues the couple has been facing in their marriage during the family reunion, she mentioned being “super independent” when she was in Panama but after coming to the US she feels like she is at his “mercy” all the time. Defending himself, Palazzolo claimed that he takes her to the movies and to and from the gym every day which is a “lot” according to him.

To this, his sister-in-law Michelle tried to make him understand that Pineda flew from Panama to America and that taking her to the gym was not a lot. “But you’re not working. That is your job. That’s what you stayed at home for,” she continued. She said that while Palazzolo quit his job to make Pinedo comfortable by spending more time with her, all he did was play Fantasy Football and “do what Gino wants to do.” Michelle further added that he is either ignoring the problems that Pinedo raises or is not willing to work on them.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are having issues getting intimate

As Pineda was addressing issues in their marriage in front of the family, Palazzolo brought up their intimacy issues publicly. As the couple began trying to get pregnant, their issues regarding sexual intimacy rose. According to Palazzolo, the issues arise because Pineda is mean to him and keeps on complaining about things.

“I’m sick and tired of her getting angry and saying hurtful things to me like you do. That’s wearing me out to the point where I have a hard time being intimate with you because of all the hurtful things you say to me. I don’t want to be affectionate with something like that, so it has not been good,” Palazzolo told Pineda.

However, Pineda was seemingly angry and said that while she was aware she was the one to bring up their marriage problems to the public, it was not right of Palazzolo to bring up this topic. “Gino has deep sexual issues, but I will humiliate and hurt him deeply if I tell them the truth,” she said. “We were trying to have a baby and our sex life was very passionate, but then we stopped. The truth is, you know, Gino complains about me yelling at him, but this is the gas lighter on, you know, he always makes me yell at him so that he has an excuse to avoid having sex with me because he doesn't enjoy intimacy with me. He prefers other things,” she told the cameras.

She added that she thinks the main reason is Palazzolo’s addiction to pornography. “Stop putting makeup on the real sexual problem you have. You know what the big problem is? It is your addiction to pornography.”

However, Palazzolo denied her claims and said that she wanted to blame him and not the responsibility for her actions.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo had different stances on having kids

Previously also, the couple had issues of intimacy and getting pregnant. While Palazzolo always wanted to have kids and was very sure that he wanted them with Pineda, it was never her priority and she thought it was a “crazy” and “delusional” idea. According to her, she has several reasons for the same.

Before the 37-year-old Panamanian woman met 50-year-old Palazzolo, she had two children from her previous marriage. She mentioned having complications during her second pregnancy and her younger son is a special needs child and she is scared to conceive again. Pineda is also scared that she won’t be able to handle a kid on her own in the US and cannot imagine Palazzolo or his family doing it either. Another reason Pineda not want to get pregnant was she wanted to keep looking young as she was aiming to participate in a beauty pageant.

After a long time of hiding that she was not on the same page and was taking birth control pills, they had come to a common point. However, until the latest episode when they discussed their issues with intimacy, they recently started to try having kids again.

