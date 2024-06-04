Whisper Me A Love Song Delayed By 2 Weeks? Here's What We Know

Based on Eku Takeshima’s eponymous GL manga series, Whisper Me A Love Song is a popular anime that started to air this April. The anime series has released 8 episodes as of yet.

However, it was announced that there will be a little delay before episodes 9 and 10 are released. Due to some production issues, the release date of these two episodes has been pushed back two weeks.

Whisper Me a Love Song's new schedule has been released

A recent announcement from the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime specified that the next two episodes of the anime will be released two weeks after the initial release date. This change in the broadcast schedule is due to some production issues. Instead of the normal episode, two compilation episodes titled Prelude and Interlude will be released in the following two weeks.

The first episode titled Prelude will compile the first two episodes of the anime and will be released on June 9th, 2024, at 1:30 a.m. JST. While the second episode titled Interlude will be a compilation of episodes 3 to 6 and will be out on June 16th, 2024, at 1:30 a.m. JST. Episodes 9 and 10 will come out on June 23rd, and June 30th respectively. However, the anime has not revealed when the final two episodes of the anime, 11 and 12 will be out.

Whisper Me a Love Song streaming details, plot, and more

Fans can watch the new episodes of the Whisper Me a Love Song anime on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming slot at 1:30 a.m. JST every Sunday. The episode can also be aired on AT-X. International fans can watch the anime on HiDive.

The plot of the anime centers around a high school girl named Himari Kino who is absolutely mesmerized by her senior Yori Asanagi’s voice when she hears her sing. As such, Himari tells Yori how much she likes her. However, Yori mistakes Himari’s feelings to be romantic and finds herself falling for her. When Yori tells Himari that she likes her, Himari is confused as her definition of love begins to blend and change.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

