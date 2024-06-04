Heartstopper's Bradley Riches Talks New Musical 'Babies'; Says 'It’s A Crazy Concept'

Bradley Riches is hitting all the right notes. The actor who first rose to recognition with his supporting role as James McEwan in the Heartstopper Season 2, is making waves for his new musical, Babies. The West End musical is gearing up for its summer run at an esteemed London venue.

The young star, who also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother this March, is thrilled about the Babies premiere and seemed assured that the musical would draw in a youthful audience in significant numbers.

Bradley Riches has high hopes for his new musical

Written by Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, Babies premiered at The Other Palace in Victoria, London to run all summer, and Bradley Riches, 22, is optimistic. Written by Jack Godfrey and Martha Greelan, Babies is essentially a coming-of-age story about a group of year 11 school students who are figuring it all out, from family drama to sexuality and gender.

More specifically, the students are responsible for looking after robot babies as a project for their sex education class. "It's a crazy concept but people will really want to come see it," the English actor told RadioTimes.com on May 31. Furthermore, Riches insinuated that the musical comedy is "a proper representation" of British school kids. Hence, "lots of young people" stepping into the audience at The Other Palace is expected.

Besides the staged storyline, Riches shared that the cast is perfect for Babies because they are figuring out their lives “in real life.” Thus, it will have warm moments alongside the humor. He also collated it to the hit musical, Heathers, and noted that Babies could potentially have the “same hype.” Babies staged three sold-out shows in West End in 2023 and will follow up its success with The Other Palace premiere.

Will the Heartstopper cast come to see Babies?

When asked if he expects to see his Heartstopper cast at the musical’s premiere, Bradley Riches seemed confident about their presence. "They'll definitely come and watch me, 100 per cent." Make sure you keep an eye out!” the star told the outlet.

The coming-of-age musical is led by Bradley Riches’ Toby, who is openly proud of his sexuality and is engaged in a budding romance with Nathan Johnson’s Jacob. It features nine students who have to keep a fake baby alive for a week after witnessing an alarming rise in teen pregnancies.

“Babies is about what it is to be young right now, what it is to be questioning the future, how it feels to try and get everything right,” writers Godfrey and Geelan said, per London Theatre. They also hope that there is something for audiences of all ages to enjoy and relate to in the comedy musical

Other cast members include Ashley Goh as Alex, Grace Towning as cover for Leah/Becky/Grace, Lucy Carter as Lulu, Lauren Conroy as Jasmine, Jaina Brock-Patel as Becky, Morgan Philips as alternate Toby and cover for Jacob/Ben, Zoe Athena as Leah and Viola Maisey as Grace.

Babies runs at The Other Palace from 31st May to 14th July, staging shows every Tuesday to Sunday.

