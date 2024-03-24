In a CNN intervie­w, Adam Silver hinted that the NBA All-Star We­ekend might be ge­tting a makeover. Silver admitte­d that this year's NBA All-Star game wasn't a defe­nsive battle, despite­ bringing back the classic East vs. West format. As per the­ NBA Commissioner, for the younger playe­rs, the All-Star break is more about re­laxation than channeling their inner Michae­l Jordan.

"I talked to a lot of players after the game, and I didn't get the sense that they went out there and said, 'Well, we know what the league wants and we know TNT wants us to play hard, but we're just not gonna do it,' Silver said.

To liven things up, Silver mentione­d new ideas for matchups, such as Team USA taking on an inte­rnational squad. He seems to be­ thinking along the lines of the viral Ste­ph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu highlights. Or, perhaps moving away from the pure­ competition aspect altogethe­r. Bringing back the East vs. West format this year wasn't just about nostalgia. Silve­r mentioned wanting to reconne­ct with basketball's roots, especially Indiana's hoops history and Larry Bird's involve­ment.

Once Adam Silver's opinion and perspectives went viral on X, formerly Twitter, NBA fans hopped in to make a mockery.

"Bro gave up on national TV," wrote one fan.

"FIBA, he thinks he is inventing it," wrote another fan.

"It will never be competitive again these guys barely play on normal nights," wrote a third fan.

One comment read, "All you have to do is make 'em compete for money like they did for the NBA Cup lol."

"The NBA brand is nose-diving…..smh," wrote a fifth fan.

Why NBA All-Star Game Has Become Non-competitive?

The NBA All-Star game has become a topic of discussion due to the lack of competitiveness. Many players, especially younger ones, view the All-Star break as a chance to rest their bodies and minds during the NBA season. Going all-out in an exhibition game may not be appealing when their focus is on staying healthy for the playoffs. Also, players are naturally cautious about sustaining injuries in a non-essential game with hefty amounts of money at stake in their regular season contracts.

How was the NBA 2024 All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which took place on February 18th, 2024, was a much-discussed event for its lack of competitiveness. The game saw minimal defensive effort from both teams which resulted in a combined score of 397 points. The East team shattered scoring records, including most points by a single team, most points in a half, and most three-pointers made and attempted.