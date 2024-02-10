It will be too early to say that the Milwaukee Bucks are having a crisis but the struggle in the last few games is real for them.

The Bucks got hammered by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks fans might put injury as the reason for their loss, but a 24-point blowout is a big stain on their season.



As the Wolves led 114-91 with just over six minutes remaining in Thursday's game, Timberwolves TV analyst Jim Petersen showed no mercy when he hinted at Thanasis Antetokounmpo's impending arrival.

What did Petersen say?

Petersen said, "The white flag is being waved," during the Bally Sports North broadcast.

"Why do you say that, Jim Pete?" asked Michael Grady, the play-by-play announcer for the Timberwolves.

Petersen answered, "Because Thanasis is getting ready to come into the game."

When Antetokounmpo was replaced, Milwaukee was behind the Timberwolves by over 20 points.

Thanasis, known as the brother of Giannis, more than his basketball

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been on the roster for the Bucks since 2019.

He is the older brother of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has won the NBA title while playing next to no minutes with the Milwaukee franchise.





According to Timberwolves announcer Jim Petersen, the Bucks were practically giving up on a comeback attempt, as the elder Antetokounmpo stood next to the scorer's table waiting to check into Thursday's game.

Despite their 30-13 record at the beginning of the 2023–24 season, Adrian Griffin was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks late last month. A move that the Bucks fans didn't see coming.

Doc Rivers, a failed move?

Doc Rivers, an experienced coach, was brought on as Griffin's replacement.

However, the move is not looking great because of the early results.

This season, the Bucks' supporters and ownership expect a championship.

Rivers, who won an NBA title in 2008 as the Boston Celtics' head coach, has had a very tough start to life with the Bucks and fans aren’t too pleased.

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-105 on Thursday night, Milwaukee fell to 1-5 under Rivers.

Several Bucks bench players, including backup forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, saw action in the fourth quarter because of the crushing loss.

Injury Problems for Bucks?

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and standout guard Damian Lillard both missed the Bucks' game against Minnesota due to injuries.



In his five minutes on the court, Thanasis finished with two points. Thanasis was selected by the New York Knicks in the 2014 second-round draft.

In 20 games this season, he is averaging just over four minutes per contest.

The Timberwolves improved to 36-16 with the victory over the Bucks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the reigning Western Conference champions, are tied for first place as of Saturday.

