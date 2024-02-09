Why Did Kobe Bryant Wear Number 8 and 24 Jerseys and What Does It Mean to Him? Find Out

Kobe Bryant is the name that is synonymous with the LA Lakers. The legendary player was at the heart of all the success that they achieved from 2000 to 2010. Bryant took retirement in 2016 after winning five NBA titles with the Lakers.

During his time with the team, Bryant wore the No.8 and No. 24 with them.

Both the jerseys will be hung forever at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as a mark of respect for their legendary star. Kobe unfortunately lost his life in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The jerseys displayed at "The House that Kobe Built" are a symbol of Bryant's legacy, which began on the court and extended far beyond it during his tenure in the league and after his retirement.

In 2021, Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame on an emotional night.

His passing was fresh in everyone’s memories as the tributes from every individual present at the event poured in.

In the history of the league, Bryant is the only player to have had two jersey numbers retired by the same group.

The star midway through his career changed his number, moving from No. 8 to No. 24.

Kobe’s career started with No. 8

The Laker put on the No. 8 jersey to start his NBA career after snubbing college and taking on the challenge of playing in the best league in the world.

He selected the number 143, his Adidas camp number, according to ESPN.

When he was younger, he wore this number in Italy, which adds up to eight. Before the Lakers retired both jersey numbers, Bryant discussed the differences in his demeanor and mindset between the two.

What did Kobe say?

"It was trying to do a 'plant your flag' kind of thing when I first came. I must demonstrate that I am worthy of this league."

"I must demonstrate that I'm among the top players in this league. You're pursuing them. There is constant vigor, aggression, and other things."

Why is No. 24 significant?

When Bryant joined the Lakers, the No. 24, was with George McCloud. Bryant used to wear No. 24 at Lower Merion in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which was his first high school number.

He also used to wear No. 33 in high school as well but The Lakers had already retired his other high school number, 33, in honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

What did Kobe say about No. 24?

After the 2006–07 season, the NBA legend wore No. 24, the same number he had worn during his early basketball career, until his retirement in 2016.

Before retiring, Bryant stated: "24 is a growth from that. Although there are fewer physical characteristics than in the past, there is a higher level of maturity. Marriage and children. Being one of the older guys on the team now, rather than the youngest, will help you see things more broadly. Things change over time."

Bryant thought back on his early basketball career a lot. In "Dear Basketball," the Oscar-winning short film, Kobe thought about how he would always be that kid who fell in love with a game.

As it was a part of his basketball journey that led him to the caliber of play and achievement he enjoyed with the Lakers, he said that No. 24 held special meaning for him. Therefore, No. 24 was both an opportunity for Kobe to advance and a return to his basketball heritage.

Bryant won his final two NBA championships while wearing No. 24, and he won three while wearing No. 8.

After the jersey swap, he played in ten All-Star games, having started eight with his original number. In each number, he won the scoring title. He scored 16,777 points when wearing No. 8 and 16,866 points when wearing No. 24.

The Lakers decided that no player in LA should ever wear either number again when it came time to properly honor Bryant.

Kobe Bryant statue plans

Kobe Bryant’s first statue was unveiled in front of the world on Thursday with No. 8 on his back.

There are two other statues which are planned for the Hall of Famer.

One statue will feature him in his No. 24 jersey.

Whereas, the final statue will have him and his daughter Gianna, who died with Bryant and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California.

