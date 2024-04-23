Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers in Game 2 Tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks were simply sensational in game one of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers even without Giannis Antetokounmpo as the superstar missed the game because of an injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star player of the Bucks, is listed as doubtful for the second game tonight due to recovery from an injury.

The win in the first game without Giannis would have given the Bucks a lot of confidence. However, with the chance of Greek Freak returning for the game, the fans will be holding their breath.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for the game as he recovers from the injury he suffered a few days ago. The former NBA champion has been taking part in the team workout and is on a watch for day-to-day recovery.

What did Doc Rivers say?

Doc Rivers said, “Honestly, I don't even go in there (the training room). I could literally not tell you one thing what any of those guys do. I've learned, I just stay out of the training room. I don't want to be in there because they may make me get on the table. You've seen me walk, right? I don't know.”

Should Giannis be rushed by the Bucks?

Giannis has been training but the Bucks medical staff shouldn’t rush him for game 2 as the Bucks are under no pressure for now. Damian Lillard was the catalyst for the win in game 1 and the Bucks fans will hope that he can do it again if Giannis is not taking the court tonight.

