Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger? All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Fiancée

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is one of the best players in the NBA right now.

The superstar from Greece is known as the ‘Greek Freak’ by fans all over the world.

However, apart from the fans of the franchise, Giannis’s fiancé Mariah Riddlesprigger remains his biggest supporter.

The NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur’s early dating history is not known to many people.

Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, daughter of Patrick and Cathy Riddlesprigger, was born on September 17, 1992, in Fresno, California.

Maya and Makayla are her two younger sisters. Her parents are in the sports industry, much like her famous NBA partner.

In 2014, Mariah obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree. She graduated from Rice University in Texas with a degree in sociology and sport management.

She completed two years of internships in the NBA Summer League while still a student. She worked for the Philadelphia 76ers in basketball operations after graduating.

Riddlesprigger played as an outside hitter in volleyball in both high school and college.

Before enrolling at Rice University to play volleyball, Riddlesprigger won the MVP award and captained the team during her final year of high school.

Advertisement

Mariah Riddlesprigger’s Height and Age

Known to be 5'10", Mariah Riddlesprigger is considerably shorter than her fiance Giannis, who is 6 feet 11". Mariah is 31 years old.

ALSO READ: Warriors Tried To Pair Star Rivals LeBron James and Stephen Curry With Deadline Day Bid: Report

Mariah Riddlesprigger’s Parents

Patrick Riddlesprigger, Mariah's father, was a Fresno State University volleyball player.

Her mother, Cathy, is employed in sales at "Allstar Fire Equipment, Inc.," a company that distributes firefighting supplies all over the world.

What does Mariah Riddlesprigger do for a living?

Mariah Riddlesprigger worked at the university’s athletic ticket office for two years. Mariah was a volleyball player during her college days.

Later, Mariah worked for the Philadelphia 76ers as an intern in basketball operations.

She was named in an article about her time as an intern where she was able to meet prominent basketball figures.

She met retired basketball player Rick Fox and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and others.

In addition, Mariah had the chance to meet several managers, sports agents, ESPN executives, and team owners.

Mariah owns a clothing brand

Riddlesprigger started her clothing line in May 2021. A line of loungewear inspired 'by all of the remarkable people' Mariah has met over the years.

She mentioned in a Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune interview that the development of her brand took place during Antetokounmpo's NBA bubble.

She said, "I was like, this is something I need to do for myself, I know this will help me feel more like me again," describing how she was finding it difficult to deal with being a new mother and feeling alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riddlespringer believes that the collection with phrases like "undeniably worthy" and "unapologetically me", will inspire others while also reflecting her style.



She told the publication, "It's stuff you can wear just running to the store and around the house."

"I love comfort a lot. I usually wear sweatpants or yoga pants with a sweatshirt if you see me around Milwaukee. I don't want to stray too far from who I am because that's my go-to."

Advertisement

Riddlesprigger celebrated the achievement by posting several pictures to Instagram, one of which was a heartfelt ode to Antetokounmpo, whom she thanked for inspiring and helping her along the way.

"His words resonated with me and they're the reason I did not give up when I was tired, or when I got bored or wrapped up in motherhood and my issues," the caption read.

"Whenever I felt like raising the white flag, I would picture his rich, endearing accent pushing me to be the best version of myself. Giannis, I appreciate your confidence in me, your inspiration, and just being you."

Moreover, Antetokounmpo tweeted his celebration of the brand's debut: "sincerelymariah.com has launched! I love you so much, baby 🤎 @mariahdanae15."

Mariah Riddlesprigger Charity Work

Antetokounmpo and his family decided to give $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff members who were unable to work during the NBA season suspension in 2019–20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the COVID years.

In 2020, the Greek citizens of Zografou and Athens received 20,000 masks from Antetokounmpo's family.

How did Mariah Riddlesprigger and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet?

While nobody knows the specific place or occasion where Mariah and Giannis met for the first time, it is speculated that it was the mid-2010s.

Both were just starting their careers at the time; Riddlesprigger was an intern for the 76ers, and Antetokounmpo was in his second year as an NBA player.

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo's Instagram has also provided glimpses into the early stages of their relationship.

He seemingly confirmed their partnership on December 31, 2016. "Happy New Year from us," he wrote alongside a picture of Riddlesprigger kissing her on the cheek.

Mariah and Antetokounmpo are engaged

The couple revealed their engagement after their third baby was born in September 2023.

“Soon [I’m going] to be married to this beautiful woman next to me," Giannis said this and referred to Riddlesprigger as his fiancée.

Riddlesprigger was also seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the event. However, the exact date of engagement wasn’t revealed.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo kids

On February 11, 2020, the couple welcomed Liam, their first son together.

Alongside Riddlesprigger, Liam is frequently seen supporting Antetokounmpo during his games. He was present to witness his father's triumph when the Bucks won the NBA championship in July 2021.

Mariah Riddlesprigger revealed on Instagram in September 2021 about her second child with Giannis.

The proud mother captioned a cute picture she shared of Liam kissing his newborn brother, saying, "My boys 💛. The biggest joy I have is being your mama! I'm going to seize every opportunity to celebrate the two little sour patch kids on National Son's Day, I hear."

However, the fans had to wait for a few months before the name of his second son was revealed by Mariah on social media.

The couple named their second kid, Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

The happy parents declared the arrival of their daughter, Eva Brooke, in September 2023.

An image of their daughter in her car seat, with Maverick and Liam standing on either side, was shared by Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger.



Antetokounmpo wrote in the caption, "Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo 🤍 Daddy’s Little Girl and Brothers’ Baby Sister 👦🏽👦🏽👧🏽."

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Net Worth - What is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth in 2024?