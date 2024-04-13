Did Giannis Antetokounmpo REALLY Post Instagram Story About What Makes D**k Good? Exploring Viral Claim

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit post on Instagram.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making the headlines even though he is out of the court because of a calf injury. The Greek freak’s name is making headlines over an alleged Instagram story that he posted which got a hilarious response from the fans on social media.

The Bucks are sweating over the injury of their superstar after he went down with a calf strain a few days ago and the franchise confirmed that he won’t play a part in the rest of the regular season.

What was the post?

A post was made by @thenbacentel on X (formerly Twitter) which put the screenshot of the story posted by Giannis on Instagram. The story by Giannis seems to have the question ‘What makes d*ck good?’ and there were 5 options to choose from.

Is the story real?

Giannis has posted some crazy funny stories on Instagram in the past and that’s why fans thought that the post was real. However, the truth is the opposite as Giannis didn’t put any story of that sort.

@thenbacentel is a parody page that posts satirical and fake posts for engagement and to make fans laugh. The post must have come across as a real post to many people who don’t know about the fake account.

Giannis’ injury problem

The Bucks superstar is facing a race against time to be fit for the playoff after suffering a non-contact calf injury a few days ago. Giannis fell on the court while there was no one around him and then he was taken off the court by his teammates.

The former NBA champion has been in phenomenal form and the Bucks will be hoping that he is back soon and propel them to another NBA title.

