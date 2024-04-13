Did Giannis Antetokounmpo REALLY Post Instagram Story About What Makes D**k Good? Exploring Viral Claim

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making the headlines but this time not for his skills on the court because he is injured. A post put up on X shows the Instagram story of Giannis, but is the post true?

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  09:12 AM IST |  12.6K
Twitter
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit post on Instagram.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making the headlines even though he is out of the court because of a calf injury. The Greek freak’s name is making headlines over an alleged Instagram story that he posted which got a hilarious response from the fans on social media.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

The Bucks are sweating over the injury of their superstar after he went down with a calf strain a few days ago and the franchise confirmed that he won’t play a part in the rest of the regular season.

Related Stories

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Nuggets Tonight? Read Spurs Injury Report
sports
Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Nuggets Tonight? Read Spurs Injury Report
Did North West Post LeBron James 'You Are My Sunshine' Meme?
sports
Did North West Post LeBron James 'You Are My Sunshine' Meme?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

What was the post?

A post was made by @thenbacentel on X (formerly Twitter) which put the screenshot of the story posted by Giannis on Instagram. The story by Giannis seems to have the question ‘What makes d*ck good?’ and there were 5 options to choose from.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks Star LEG Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit Vs Celtics


Is the story real?

Giannis has posted some crazy funny stories on Instagram in the past and that’s why fans thought that the post was real. However, the truth is the opposite as Giannis didn’t put any story of that sort.

@thenbacentel is a parody page that posts satirical and fake posts for engagement and to make fans laugh. The post must have come across as a real post to many people who don’t know about the fake account.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis’ injury problem

The Bucks superstar is facing a race against time to be fit for the playoff after suffering a non-contact calf injury a few days ago. Giannis fell on the court while there was no one around him and then he was taken off the court by his teammates.

The former NBA champion has been in phenomenal form and the Bucks will be hoping that he is back soon and propel them to another NBA title.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Goes Viral for Mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo From Sideline As Lakers Script Comeback Win in Bucks Thriller

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles