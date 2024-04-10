Chiefs Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ to Pay USD 10.8 Million to Teller Who Was Assaulted During $70,000 Bank Robbery

ChiefsAholic is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who is well-known for attending games and wearing a wolf outfit. The superfan was recently ordered by an Oklahoma City Judge to pay $10.8 Million to the teller who was reportedly assaulted during a bank robbery in 2022.

Why Is Chiefsaholic Ordered To Pay $10.8 Million

ChiefsAholic, who goes by the real name of Xaviar Michael Bubudar, admitted to a series of bank robberies. During one of the robberies in 2020, ChiefsAholic assaulted a bank teller using a gun and conducted the robbery in the credit union of Bixby, Oklahoma, in December 2022.

The judge in Tusla made a judgment according to which ChiefsAholic is asked to pay the victim, i.e., Payton Garcia, a sum of $10.8 Million. $3.6 Million is contributed towards her compensation for loss of income and injuries. The rest of the 7.2 Million is contributed towards punitive damages.

Interestingly, the victim's attorney, Frank Frasier, recently revealed how it would be tough for her to take the money. But keeping that aside, the judgment will definitely send an important message to the world. “I think the judge feels that way. She did not come right out and say it during the hearing," Frasier told TheAssociatedPress.

In case of bank robberies, it's common for employees to sue their employers. But it's very rare that they use the robbers. According to Ed Bladu, a criminal defense attorney, the reason is that it's safe to assume that the robbers are broke or at least not as wealthy as banks.

ChiefsAholic pleaded guilty to robbing multiple credit unions and banks in multiple states. The Chiefs superfan remains imprisoned until his formal sentencing, which is all set to be conducted on July 10 in Kansas City. ChiefsAholic admits to all his crimes, according to Federal prosecutors.