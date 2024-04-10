Report: NFL Brings Five NEW MODELS of Helmets Into Play and Here’s What VP Jeff Miller Has to Say About Them

The NFL and NFLPA announced on April 8, 2024, that they will introduce five new helmets in the coming 2024 season. These helmets are reported to be the best the league has ever had. Here's everything you need to know about the helmets and NFL Vice President Jeff Miller's take on this.

What Did Jeff Miller Say About the Newly Introduced Helmets?

There are 12 recorded helmet models that will be eligible to be worn by players in the 2024 season. The helmets available this season will be more position-specific, with 8 new position-specific helmet models introduced in the 2024 season.

These helmets are designed to reduce the impact of all types of hits that players sustain during a game. These types of helmets were already available to defensive and offensive linemen in the 2022 season. But in 2023, the quarterbacks got these helmets, and 2024 will be the third season of them.

Also Read: Is Tom Brady Coaching a College Football Team? Clearing Rumors of NFL Legend Joining Elizabethtown College as Head Coach

NFL Vice President Jeff Miller shared his take on these helmets. "We're proud to see so many new helmets continue the rapid rate of improvement we've seen over the past decade," Jeff said. Going forward, the VP revealed why these helmets are essential gear for the players.

"What's more, the growing availability of position-specific helmets is a central part of our effort to provide players with the best possible protection for their position. Quarterbacks and linemen will have a range of tailored helmets available to them with more positions to come in the next couple of years," Jeff concluded.

Also Read: Kevin King LEFT NFL for Two Years and Here Are REASONS Behind His Absence From Atlanta Falcons

In total, a total of six helmets were prohibited in the 2024 season. All these helmets ranked among the best-performing helmets when they were first introduced. These helmets have been prohibited, considering the introduction of better and safer helmets.