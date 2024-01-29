Christian McCaffrey girlfriend

Christian McCaffrey and his team San Francisco 49ers are in the 2024 Super Bowl. While you might know about Christian McCaffrey, there's still a lot to explore about his girlfriend. So who is Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend Olivia Culpo? Who is Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend, Olivia Culpo?

Olivia Culpo was born in Cranston, Rhode Island to parents Peter and Susan Culpo. Even though she is raised in Cranston's Edgewood neighborhood, she comes from an Italian descent with a little bit of Irish Ancestry from her mother's side. Olivia Culpo has made a name for herself through her appearance.

In June 2012, Olivia Culpo was named Miss USA. After that, she went ahead winning the Miss Universe beauty contest the same year in December. Since then, Olivia has been actively involved with Miss Universe. On several occasions, she has returned to the pageant as co-host, including the 2023 contest that took place at EL Salvador.

Being someone with the triumph of Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo has established herself as one of the most prominent influencers and models of this era. In fact, her influence has helped her get on the cover page of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue back in 2020. But that's not just it. She is more than a model and influencer.

In addition to having Millions of social media followers and an extensive modeling career, she is also an outstanding actor. Olivia Culpo has featured in many films, especially action movies. Apart from her movie career, she is also a huge celebrity on TV, with her regular TV-work including Paradise City, and so much more.

Olivia Culpo Age And Height

Olivia Culpo was born on May 8, 1992, and as of January 2023, she is 31 years old. Her boyfriend and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, was born on June 7, 1996. As of January 2023, Christian McCaffrey is 27 years old. This makes Christian McCaffrey the younger one in his relationship.

Talking about their heights, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo don't have a major height difference. Olivia Culpo stands at 5 ft 11 inches. While his girlfriend Olivia Culpo stands 5 feet 7 inches in height. Both of them look cute when they stand next to each other, on multiple occasions.

Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline

Here’s everything you need to know about how Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey’s relationship started and all the major events:

May 2019

In May 2019, Dov Kleiman, who is an NFL reporter, hinted that Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey might be seeing each other. The NFL reporter gave birth to that rumor through a tweet along with a screenshot of Culpo's Instagram post that was liked by Christian McCaffrey.

July 10, 2019

The rumors that started back in May turned out to be the reality as Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo were seen spending a vacation together in Mexico that summer. Paparazzi spotted the two holding hands, as the pair enjoyed the sunbath at the beach.

October 29, 2019

In October 2019, the final confirmation came that Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are indeed a thing. Olivia Culpo was spotted wearing Christian McCaffrey's jersey to a Panthers game. Fans didn't take time to spread her OOTD on the internet and soon everyone knew about Christian McCaffrey and Culpo's secret romance.

November 10, 2019

After her first appearance with Christian McCaffrey's jersey, Olivia Culpo continued attending multiple games of the Panthers. In fact, fans realized that things were pretty serious between the two when Olivia was seen attending a Panthers game with Christian McCaffrey's mother.

Christian McCaffrey shared an Instagram story in which Christian McCaffrey's mother and Olivia Culpo posed next to each other.

February 1, 2020

On February 1, 2020, Olivia Culp and Christian McCaffrey were spotted together, but this time in a public space. The NFL star player and Miss Universe 2012 attended the NFL Honors together as a couple. The two walked on the red carpet of the 9th annual NFL Honors, which was held in Miami.

July 12, 2020

On this day, the couple welcome a cute member to their family, turning their duo into a trio. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got themselves a cute dog, which they later named Oliver Springles. Olivia Culpo also made an Instagram account for Oliver which she and her boyfriend managed together.

March 28, 2022

Christian Mccaffr and Olivia Culpo were spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 28, 2022, together. Olivia Culpo even shared a picture with her boyfriend on her Instagram handle with a caption that said, "Thank you for having us @vanityfair." In the picture, the couple was seen posing on the red carpet of the event.

June 22, 2022

On June 22, 2022, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrated three years of their relationship. On such a lovely occasion, Olivia Culpo even posted a series of pictures of her with Christian McCaffrey. As she shared the picture, Olivia wrote in her caption, "Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen...."

November 21, 2022

During one of the episodes of her show The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo talked about how she wants to start a family with Christian McCaffrey. However, the NFL star isn't ready to have babies with her. "I've talked to Christian and we're on the same page about having kids, we both want to have kids," she said.

Adding further, Olivia said, "But the timeline of that is something that is not in the foreseeable future. According to Olivia, Christian McCaffrey is really focused on football and is not ready to have children. So while she wants one thing, she believes there's not really multiple options here.

April 2, 2023

This is the day when Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo decide to take the biggest step in their relationship. The two decided to get engaged. At that time, the two were enjoying their vacation in Utah when Christian McCaffrey got down to his knees and finally proposed to Culpo. The couple announced the engagement news through a joint Instagram post.

July 2, 2023

On June 2, 2022, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attended their engagement party, which was in Rhode Island. As for the dress code, the couple asked all the attendees to wear white. Olivia Culpo shared the pictures from the engagement party on her Instagram with a caption that said, "Thank you God for the love of my life."

Olivia Culpo Wins Miss Universe 2012

Olivia Culpo is well known for her Miss University pageant which she won in 2012. On December 19, 2012, Olivia Culpo represented the USA at the 61st Miss University in Las Vegas, Nevada. She ended up winning the title, making herself the 8th representative from the US to win the Miss Universe title since 1997.

Olivia Culpo Movies And TV Shows

Olivia Culpo has starred in multiple movies and TV shows. Here's the list of all the movies and TV shows she has been a part of:

Movies

Year Movie Role 2023 Clawfoot Tasha 2021 Venus as a Boy Ruby 2020 The Swing of Things Laura Jane 2018 Reprisal Christina 2018 I Feel Pretty Hope 2017 American Satan Gretchen 2014 The Other Woman Raven-Haired Beauty

TV Shows

Year TV Show Role 2023 Miss Universe 2023 Herself 2023 Hell's Kitchen Herself 2023 The Masked Singer Herself 2023 Miss Universe 2022 Herself 2022 The Culpo Sisters Herself 2021 Miss Universe 2020 Herself 2021 Paradise City Gretchen 2019 Miss Universe 2019 Herself 2018 Model Squad Herself 2017 Hell's Kitchen Herself 2015 Miss Universe 2015 Herself

Olivia Culpo Net Worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Olivia Culpo's net worth is about $7 Million. Olivia Culpo gets most of her earnings from her social media handles, which have millions of followers. Moreover, her net worth also includes her earnings from commercials with renowned brands such as Uberliss, Kipling, and L'Oreal.

In addition to that, she has starred in multiple movies alongside famous actors such as Bruce Willis, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski and so many more. Nevertheless, she also owns properties in Hollywood and California, the value of which is Millions. So that all adds up to make Olivia Culpo's net worth.