Tammy Reid: All You Need To Know About Andy Reid’s Wife

Andy Reid has been the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the Super Bowl three times, since 2013. While there is a lot of information available about Andy Reid, not much is known about his wife. Tammy Reid is the wife of the head coach and here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Tammy Reid, Andy Reid’s Wife?

Tammy Reid is the wife of Andy Reid. She was born in New York City on November 6, 1959, but was raised in Tennessee before she moved to Arizona where she completed her high school education. Growing up, she looked up to her parents and hoped to be like them one day, just like any other child.

After completing high school, Andy Reid’s Wife Tammy Reid enrolled herself at Brigham Young University. That is where she met the love of her life. Tammy Reid and Andy Raid were students of Brigham Young University and both of them were enrolled in the tennis class, at the same time. Incredible coincidence.

Talking about her husband, Tammy once revealed what her first impression of Andy was like. As soon as she met Andy, she immediately found him cute. In fact, she really wanted him to ask her out. "I wanted him to ask me out but he wouldn't ask me out so I finally goaded him into asking me out and we played racquetball for our first date," Tammy once said.

The two played tennis together and little did they know that one game of tennis would end up becoming a date for the two. After their first game, the two went ahead dating each other for all the upcoming semesters. Even though they spent multiple summer breaks apart, the excitement in their relationship never faded.

How did Andy Reid and Tammy Reid meet?

Andy Reid and Tammy Reid first met when they were students at Brigham Young University. Since the two were enrolled in the tennis class, the two came across each other during a game.

In the second half of the semester, the two met, Tammy Raid asked Andy to play badminton. "We were playing after he had already beaten me at tennis and I'm like, 'Well, I could beat you at racquetball,'" Andy Reid's wife said, as per the Kansas City Chiefs profile of the head coach.

The pair agreed to a game of tennis and Andy beat her once again. While any other guy would have let her date win, Andy wasn't like anyone else. He bet her in the game of tennis. "He killed me. Even though I'm really good, he killed me," Tammy had said in Andy's team profile. That's when their relationship kickstarted.

Andy and Tammy had been dating for a while, but they were apart during summer break. One day, Andy went to meet Tammy and her family. At that time, Andy had long hair. When he arrived at Tammy's house in his Volkswagen bus, Tammy's father had a hard time welcoming him because of his appearance. The fact that he was also the long-haired head coach didn't help his case either.

Tammy's father had some reservations about her relationship with Andy at first. However, after spending a week with the family, he got to know Andy better and realized how nice he was. Consequently, Tammy's father asked Andy to join them for Church and understand what Tammy and her family were all about. Andy agreed to go to Church with them and learn more.

The head coach made a decision to attend church meetings and engage in spiritual activities throughout his summer. Surprisingly, as the summer drew to a close and it was time for Andy to leave, he contacted Tammy and inquired whether her father would be willing to baptize him. Thus, he was baptized in 1981.

Andy Reid and Tammy Reid’s Marriage

Andy Ried and Tammy were pretty young when they started dating. And that's why they decided to finish their graduation before they could take any serious steps. In 1981, Andy graduated from Brigham Young University and that's when the couple decided that it was time to get married. The two got married in 1981.

What does Tammy Reid do?

Tammy Reid has been actively involved in philanthropic work and volunteering activities for many years. She has dedicated herself to supporting victims of domestic violence. Andy Reid served as the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

During the years that Andy worked with the Eagles, Tammy and her family used to live in Philadelphia. It was during that time that she started working with a Charity called Lauren House, which decided to help the victims of domestic violence.

Soon Tammy became part of Lauren House's advisory board, where she took care of everything - from brainstorming new projects to taking care of the yearly galas. Eventually, she became the face of the Lauren House and often appeared to speak in youth groups and churches.

In addition to becoming the backbone of Lauren House, Tammy also founded Eagles Women's Associations. It was founded with the major goal of encouraging the wives and girlfriends of players and coaches to become actively involved in the community. Together, the WAGs took part in evaluating activities such as food donations, etc.

Tammy Reid’s Quilt Collection

Tammy Reid is fond of collecting quilts and she has a collection of more than 150 pieces. Despite having such an exquisite collection of quilts, she doesn't consider herself as a professional collector. In fact, her collection even inspired a book called "Every Quilt Has a Story: The Tammy Reid Quilt Collection."

