Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife, Ashley Manning? Here's what we know

Peyton Manning is a name that every NFL fan is familiar with. Although most fans are aware of Peyton Manning, there is still a lot to discover about his wife, Ashley Manning. So, what is Ashley Manning like and what does she do for a living? Continue reading to find out all the significant information about Ashley Manning and her life.

Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife?

Ashley Manning, also known as Louisa Ashley Thompson Manning, is the wife of NFL legend Peyton Manning. She was born in Tennessee, United States, on December 2, 1974. After finishing high school, she enrolled at the University of Virginia and graduated in 1997. It was during her time at the university that she crossed paths with Peyton Manning.

At the 2014 graduation ceremony of the University of Virginia, Peyton Manning delivered a speech in which he shed light on his relationship with Ashley. “While dating my wife, Ashley, a 1997 UVA grad, I spent a good amount of time here in Charlottesville. My wife, Ashley, is the smartest person I know and I know a lot of that has to do with her four years here at UVA,” he said.

Advertisement

Ashely and Peyton crossed paths for the very first time in her hometown, precisely one summer prior to Peyton Manning's inaugural year at the University of Tennessee. It was Ashley's parents, who happened to be their next-door neighbors, who introduced Peyton and Ashley to each other. In his book 'Manning, A Father, His Sons, And A Football Legacy', Peyton Manning fondly reminisced about the moment he met Ashley.

“It was in August, at one of the few fraternity parties I went to. We were introduced and only talked a little while. I didn't make a big first impression but I was certainly impressed. With all her qualities, I think what pleased me most about Ashley, though, was that she liked me for who I was, not what I was,” Manning wrote in his book.

Also Read: Who is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? Everything to know about Olivia Holzmacher & Their Relationship Timeline

Ashley Manning is an active charity contributor and philanthropist

Ashley Manning and Peyton Manning, both of them are philanthropists. The couple is passionate about helping the needy. Due to their desire to help others, they founded a foundation called PeyBack Foundation. It’s an organization that is launched to provide growth and leadership opportunities to less fortunate children.

Furthermore, Ashley and Peyton have joined forces on numerous initiatives to support Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent. Additionally, she actively contributes to charitable causes, participating in various events aimed at raising funds for breast cancer treatment.

Also Read: Who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend? All you need to know about Nessa Diab!

How did Peyton Manning and Ashley meet?

Peyton Manning and Ashley were introduced for the first time by her parents since they were their new neighbors. Both of them were in University back then and started dating after a short time. While they might have started dating in the late 90s, they didn’t wait long to get married.

Ashley and Peyton Manning got married on March 17, 2001, and it was anything but a quick affair. According to Archie Manning, Peyton Manning's dad and the ex-quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, the wedding was a major shindig. "It was a huge wedding, with around 600 guests," he spilled to the NFL.

Advertisement

After almost 10 years of their marriage, Ashley Manning and Peyton Manning finally became parents to two cute twins. In 2011, Ashley became a mother to twins that were later named Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson. Even though the NFL star prefers to keep his kids out of all the limelight, he mentions about them every now and then.

Also Read: Who is Raiders WR's Davante Adams' wife, Devanne Villarreal?

Peyton Manning recently shared that his children are showing a keen interest in sports, seemingly following in their father's footsteps. During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Peyton also mentioned how he is coaching his son's flag football team and his daughter's softball team.

Ashley Manning is Peyton Manning’s biggest supporter

Ashley Manning is definitely Peyton Manning's number one fan. She truly admires her husband's professional accomplishments and has been spotted cheering him on at numerous games throughout his career. Whether it's a crucial match or a minor one, Ashley is always there to show her support for Peyton and his team. And it's not just limited to his career; she's his biggest supporter in every aspect of his life.

Also Read: All you need to know about Trevor Lawrence's Wife, Marissa Lawrence!

In 2011, Ashley talked Peyton out of the retirement

Ashley has always been supportive of Peyton Manning’s NFL career. And this is the reason why she got him out of the thoughts of retiring from the NFL in 2011. After a brutal neck injury, Peyton was thinking of finally putting his helmet down forever but it was his wife Ashley who helped him think straight.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Peyton said, “Ashley was the one that was saying, 'Peyton, you've got to try. You've got to try,' "So I was glad that she pushed me to do it. Once I did it, I was going at it, and then I started seeing a little bit of light there. So, yeah, she was the one who kind of pushed me through it."

Peyton continued his NFL career for nearly five additional years before officially calling it quits in 2016. Throughout his retirement, he had dedicated almost two decades to the NFL, with five of those years being a direct result of his wife's support. Ashley truly is a genuine cheerleader for Peyton.

Advertisement

Also Read: All you need to know about Aaron Rodger' Girlfriend, Mallory Edens!

Ashley Manning is an independent woman

While many people know Ashley as Peyton Manning’s wife, she is more than that. During an interview with Indianapolis Woman magazine in 2006, Ashley said, “I’m very independent. I do a lot of my own things. I like to stay out of the spotlight; people may think I am aloof, but I'm not, and I am not shy by any means, but I always let Peyton shine.”

Ashley's net worth is a whopping 20 Million! It's no wonder she's so savvy with money, given her finance background. Her impressive net worth is a result of her successful investments and businesses. Not only does she own a real estate firm, but she's also a minority shareholder in the famous NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement